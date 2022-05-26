Dollar climbs to Rs202.40 in interbank trade

The rupee continued to lose ground against the US dollar on Thursday for the 14th consecutive session and gained 50 paisa in the interbank market.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the dollar was trading at Rs202.40 at around 1:30pm after appreciating against Wednesday's close of Rs201.90 yesterday, according to State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) data.

In the open market, the greenback was trading at Rs203.50 around 1:30pm.

The persistent decline in the rupee's value since May 10 has been largely attributed to the country's rising import bill, widening current account deficit and depleting foreign exchange reserves.

Since the PML-N-led coalition government took over on April 11, when the dollar was valued at Rs182.30, the greenback has risen by Rs18.50, or 10.15pc.

Malik Bostan, chairman of the Forex Association of Pakistan, told Dawn.com blamed the political crisis in the country for the dollar's march. "If politicians do not solve these problems together, the transfer of capital will accelerate, increasing the value of the dollar."

He continued that rupee was also under pressure because of falling foreign exchange reserves and over $10 billion of external payments due.

"Debt from international financial institutions can alleviate the pressure on the rupee," Bostan added.

Moreover, FAP secretary general Zafar Paracha said that the investors were hopeful yesterday of success in government's negotiations with IMF. "But they refused to release the funds until the removal of fuel subsidies.

"This development, too, has increased the pressure on the rupee," he pointed out.

Meanwhile, according to a Dawn report, there was a regular complaint from importers that opening a letter of credit (LC) was becoming difficult with the passage of each day. The shortage of dollars while getting higher prices discouraged importers.

Earlier this month, the government imposed a ban on the import of luxury and non-essential goods for reducing the consumption of dollars, while the SBP increased the interest rate on Export Finance Scheme, Long-Term Financing Facility by 200 basis points and the policy rate by 150 basis points. It was decided to arrest the rapidly increasing inflation but the industries and manufacturers reacted sharply.