Today's Paper | May 26, 2022

NA approves amendments to Election Act

Dawn.com Published May 26, 2022 - Updated May 26, 2022 02:18pm
Azam Nazeer Tarar presents the Election Amendment Bill in the National Assembly on Thursday. — Photo Courtesy National Assembly of Pakistan/Twitter
Azam Nazeer Tarar presents the Election Amendment Bill in the National Assembly on Thursday. — Photo Courtesy National Assembly of Pakistan/Twitter

The National Assembly of Pakistan passed the Elections (Amendment) Bill 2022 on Thursday, which seeks to remove the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) in general elections as well as disallows overseas Pakistanis from voting.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Murtaza Javed Abbasi presented the bill that was passed with a majority vote.

Before presenting the bill, Abbasi presented a motion for allowing the bill to be sent directly to the Senate for its approval, bypassing the relevant standing committee. The motion was also passed by the NA with a majority vote.

The bill is expected to be sent to the Senate tomorrow.

Debate on election bill

Speaking about the legislation, Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar said it was of immense significance.

He recalled the previous PTI government had made several amendments to the Election Act, 2017, including those the allowed the use of EVMs and granted overseas Pakistanis the right to vote in general elections.

The law minister added that the Election Commission of Pakistan had also raised objections to the use of EVMs.

The PTI government had bulldozed the bill through the NA on November 17, 2021 along with 33 other legislations amid fervent protest by the then-opposition.

Tarar said today that the bill was passed with a slim margin of votes and that the then-opposition had held multiple meetings to discuss it.

Earlier, Opposition Leader in the Nation Assembly Raja Riaz said electronic voting would not be successful in certain parts of the country. "Some areas are still without internet facilities," he said.

GDA lawmaker Ghous Bakhsh Mehr, on the other hand, said that EVMs were being used across the world and Pakistan should at least try using them. "If not the whole country, then use them in some areas," he said.

Jamaat-i-Islami's Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali said that the party had opposed the bill during the previous government's tenure. He added that the opinion of the ECP as well as of political parties should be sought with regards to the bill.

"This bill does not mention the powers of the ECP. It would have been better if the commission was further empowered," he said, reiterating that party heads should be summoned to give their opinion on the bill.

More to follow

Comments (16)
bhaRAT©
May 26, 2022 01:45pm
Not acceptable this from imposed Govt that has no mandate!!
Reply
Kaiser
May 26, 2022 01:47pm
This is what they came for to over turn the things. Overseas like us will travel to Pakistan to vote. Shame on this mafia gangs who are playing with Pakistan for past 40 years
Reply
Asma
May 26, 2022 01:47pm
What a disgrace. They want to rig the elections now
Reply
Kashif
May 26, 2022 01:47pm
Rigging already underway
Reply
Salman
May 26, 2022 01:47pm
Well done, I assume now you also dont want these overseas Pakistanis to send dollars? Along the lines of "No representation no taxation"?
Reply
Salman
May 26, 2022 01:48pm
I guess they are in a hurry, only have 6 days before assemblies will be dissolved.
Reply
Asim
May 26, 2022 01:48pm
If I am not allowed to vote as a NRP via EVM I will not send remittances to Pakistan going forward. Period!
Reply
Atif Khan
May 26, 2022 01:49pm
Just as Imran Khan had predicted… Move the goal posts.
Reply
Ali
May 26, 2022 01:49pm
I reject my voting right taken away from me as an overseas Pakistani. This is my country, I send thousands of dollars every year which help run the country. The least I deserve is the right to vote.
Reply
Khan Asif
May 26, 2022 01:50pm
Great news..
Reply
Kashif Chaudhry
May 26, 2022 01:50pm
Shame we overseas Pakistanis support the country and we deprived of our rights ?
Reply
Ghayur
May 26, 2022 01:51pm
We strongly condemn removing EVM and overseas Pakistanis vote, are we not Pakistani ??
Reply
Amir
May 26, 2022 01:52pm
PPP and PMLN protecting themselves, and ensuring vote fraud continues.
Reply
Durrani
May 26, 2022 01:55pm
Shame on the imported govt. paving way for Dhandeli in the next election
Reply
Malik Imran
May 26, 2022 01:56pm
SHAME ON PMLN for taking my voting right.
Reply
ST
May 26, 2022 01:59pm
Thug government in action
Reply

