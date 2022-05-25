Tensions high in Punjab; Imran says 'no blockade can stop us' from reaching D-Chowk

As PTI's Azadi March began on Wednesday, tensions in Punjab rose after police made use of tear gas and arrested several PTI marchers in Lahore as activists attempted to remove the shipping containers between them and Islamabad.

Imran Khan reaches Swabi in convoy to Islamabad

PTI activists clash with police, Ali Asjad Malhi, Jamshed Cheema among arrests

Yasmin Rashid's vehicle comes under attack; windshield smashed at Bati chowk Lahore

Activists force their way through roadblocks in Lahore

PTI South's convoy led by Ali Amin Gandapur enters Punjab

PTI says several cavalcades from various Punjab localities en route to Islamabad

It came after PTI chairman Imran Khan exhorted his supporters yesterday to embark on their march for "true freedom" towards Islamabad, just a day after the government said it would not allow the march. In response, Imran called on the youth to remove the obstacles themselves.

Imran Khan had arrived at the Wali Interchange in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by helicopter. Footage of Imran arriving at the interchange showed PTI activists converging on the chopper.

Imran Khan, later, departed for Islamabad from the Wali Interchange in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Afterwards, PTI tweeted a photo of Imran waving to supporters from a truck adorned with PTI colours.

Imran also urged protesters to carry the Pakistani flag, calling today a "defining moment" for Pakistan.

'No blockade can stop us'

After reaching Swabi, Imran, holding a Pakistan flag, delivered a speech to supporters. In it, he said that "we are going to D-Chowk and no one can stop us" as the crowd cheered.

Other party leaders departed from their respective locations, with Hammad Azhar, Yasmin Rashid and some others from Lahore, while Shahid Khattak departed from Karak. PTI's Fayyazul Hasan Chohan could be seen on television footage departing for Islamabad on a motorcycle.

The PTI later tweeted that the party's south KP's convoy led by Ali Amin Gandapur was "well on its way" towards Islamabad after the blockades faced at the Punjab-KP border were "crossed successfully".

As the events unfold and PTI activists defy Section 144 — a measure which is frequently used to prevent gatherings — Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah is set to address a news conference. A day earlier Section 144 was invoked in Islamabad, Punjab and Sindh.

Jamshed Cheema held in Lahore; police try to nab Hammad Azhar

DawnNewsTV reported that police attempted to arrest Hammad Azhar in Lahore. Footage showed scuffles between supporters and police as they tried to arrest Azhar, who could be seen wearing a red cap in footage broadcast on TV.

After 1:50pm, the police resumed shelling and fired tear gas near the Aiwan-e-Adal. Four lawyers have also been arrested, while 10 to 12 cars were reportedly damaged.

Dawn.com was able to confirm that another PTI leader, Jamshed Iqbal Cheema. was arrested in Lahore and was moved to an undisclosed location. In a brief video message, he said they were living in a country of 220 million people and all of them would exercise their "democratic rights".

Earlier, footage emerged of police personnel charging at marchers at Lahore's Bati chowk. Ten people were arrested after clashes.

Dawn.com has seen footage depicting clashes and scuffles between the protesters and the policemen as activists converged in the area to begin their march on Islamabad. The videos showed policemen stopping PTI supporters from moving forward and making use of tear gas.

According to PTI's official Twitter account, the marchers were also stopped at the Shahdara area.

In a later tweet, the party said the shipping container placed in Shahadara had been removed.

At the Niazi Chowk too, PTI workers removed impediments and marched forward.

Meanwhile, another PTI caravan led by Hammad Azhar managed to get across the obstacles and crossed Lahore. He is now on GT Road on his way to Islamabad.

From Lahore, Azhar said, the impediments and containers on Bati Chowk, Ravi Bridge and Shahdra have been removed and the roads have been cleared by "the public".

Later, Azhar's said Kala Shah Kaku, some 11km north of Ravi Bridge, was under "heavy shelling".

Azhar's rally has reached Muridke, meanwhile the caravan led by Shafqat Mahmood is yet to cross the Bati chowk.

In Lahore, the police also baton-charged the protesters near the Aiwan-e-Adal. The marchers were, however, later dispersed. Clashes between the police and protesters were also reported in other areas of Lahore such as Islampura, Karim Park, Mohni road and Badami Bagh.

Yasmin Rashid's car comes under attack at Bati chowk

Separately, Dawn.com has seen footage showing police stopping leader Yasmin Rashid's vehicle in Lahore. An exchange of words could also be seen after police reportedly attempted to yank out the key of the vehicle she was travelling in.

Yasmin Rashid in her vehicle with a smashed windshield. —Muhammad Taimur

Video aired by broadcasters showed police landing blows on a vehicle — purportedly Rashid's — as it tried to pass through a cordon. A non-uniformed individual with his face covered could also be seen in the footage, hitting the vehicle forcefully.

Rashid in a statement, said the windshield of her vehicle was broken by the police. She said that she faced difficulty in leaving the area, but was now on the way to Islamabad. "This government has lost its senses. I am an 80-year-old woman. Why are they threatened of me? How is stopping a peaceful protest democratic?"

Rashid, who is a cancer survivor, added that despite everything, the enthusiasm of the workers was better than ever.

Later, the PTI tweeted a video of the vehicle with the broken with Rashid inside it.

In Lahore, the marchers had reached the Ravi Road interchange, some 362 kilometres from Islamabad.

DawnNewsTV has reported roadblocks in Faisalabad, Gujranwala and other cities in Punjab.

Gujranwala

Meanwhile, a faceoff was reported between PTI supporters and the police in Gujranwala when the latter tried to stop them with barricades near Khanki Headworks. However, the marchers forced their way through the obstructions and move ahead.

The caravan, led by Chaudhry Ahmed Chatha, is now on the way to Islamabad.

According to PTI's Gujranwala General Secretary, Tariq Gujjar, 150 people from the caravan have been taken into custody.

Ali Asjad Malhi arrested in Daska

On the other, from Daska, PTI district president Ali Asjad Malhi left with supporters in a caravan.

Earlier, the police raided the house of Malhi, where the party leaders had gathered, and tried to arrest him under Section 144. Later DawnNewsTV reported Malhi has been arrested.

Activists break through wall in Faisalabad

PTI supporters and the police also clashed at the Kamalpur Interchange in Faisalabad. The marchers, however, advanced after breaking through the wall of the Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA).

The police office also tried to stop the party workers near the motorway after which a scuffle broke out between both groups.

Other cities

Aside from Gujranwala, Sadhoke, Chanab Bridge, Khanki Headway and the city area have been completely blocked.

At 1:32pm, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry tweeted that after shelling marchers, a shot has been fired on them in Mangla — a village situated on the border of Kashmir and Jhelum — some 120kms from Islamabad.

In another video, Fawad, who is allegedly stuck on the Mangla bridge, said that three PTI workers suffered severe injuries due to shelling by the police. "Several cars have suffered damage too. The Punjab police entered the jurisdiction of Kashmir and shelled us," he said.

"But more people are coming. And I want to appeal to the people of Jhelum and Kashmir to join us at the Mangla bridge. We will head to Islamabad from here," Chaudhry added.

Earlier, the former information minister had said that the Mangla bridge was blocked by the police.

Islamabad

Police have blocked the Niazi Chowk in Bani Gala, a few kilometres away from Imran Khan's residence, DawnNewsTV reported. The Islamabad police have established a checkpost there, while approximately 2,000 Punjab police officers have been posted.

Karachi

Meanwhile, PTI supporters in Karachi have started gathering near the Numaish Chowrangi to "register their demand for immediate, free & fair elections".

"Karachi is about to make its own Azadi Square as Kaptaan's caravan and other rallies head towards Islamabad," PTI tweeted.

Earlier, the Karachi traffic police said that the MA Jinnah Road from Capri Cinema towards Numaish Chowrangi had been blocked over "security reasons". Corridor 3 has also been closed for traffic from the PPP Chowrangi.

Imran inbound

PTI's central secretary information Farrukh Habib, meanwhile, tweeted that former prime minister Imran Khan was reaching the Wali motorway interchange at Mardan. "He will lead PTI's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa convoy leading million to Islamabad," he said.

Ahead of Imran's departure, he called on all of Pakistan to join his freedom march. He also released a video statement in which he said that he is starting his march from Peshawar and reaching Wali Interchange. He urged his supporters to reach Islamabad.

"I will lead the Azadi March caravan from there and God willing we will head to Islamabad from there. I want each and everyone to leave because this is a defining moment," he added.

