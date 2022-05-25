DAWN.COM Logo

Lahore tense as police shell PTI marchers near Bati Chowk

Dawn.com | Imran Gabol Published May 25, 2022 - Updated May 25, 2022 12:09pm
Lahore police shell PTI marchers near Batti Chowk. —DawnNewsTV
Lahore police shell PTI marchers near Batti Chowk. —DawnNewsTV

With the day of PTI's Azadi March here, tensions in Punjab rose on Wednesday after videos of police shelling PTI marchers on the Bati and Bhatti chowks of Lahore emerged on television and social media.

Dawn.com has seen footage showing clashes and scuffles between the protesters and the policemen as activists converged in the area to begin their march on Islamabad. The videos showed policemen stopping PTI supporters from moving forward and making use of tear gas.

According to PTI's official Twitter account, the marchers were also stopped at the Shahdara area.

In a later tweet, the party said the shipping container placed in Shahadara had been removed.

At the Niazi Chowk too, PTI workers removed impediments and marched forward.

Meanwhile, another PTI caravan led by Hammad Azhar managed to get across the obstacles and crossed Lahore. He is now on on GT Road on his way to Islamabad.

Separately, Dawn.com has seen footage showing police stopping leader Yasmin Rashid's vehicle in Lahore. An exchange of words could also be seen after police reportedly attempted to yank out the key of the vehicle she was travelling in.

DawnNewsTV has reported roadblocks in Faisalabad, Gujranwala and other cities in Punjab.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.

Azadi March
Pakistan

fida
May 25, 2022 11:53am
Looking at the video, there are more policemen than the PTI demonstrator.
Tajammal
May 25, 2022 11:53am
Behind the scene Neutrals are controlling.
Titu
May 25, 2022 11:56am
Now pti will long march to courts with unlimited cases unlimited freedom.
Modi
May 25, 2022 11:57am
With the day of PTI's Azadi March here, tensions in Lahore rose on Wednesday after videos of the Punjab police shelling PTI marchers on the Bati and Bhatti chowks emerged on television and social media. The illegal usurper of CM office is using police against its own people against law. Hamza has turned punjab into a ' dakku' state.
irfan
May 25, 2022 11:58am
You can do whatever you want, but no one will be able to stop sea of people coming for Islamabad.
irfan
May 25, 2022 11:58am
Are the gang of thugs ready for this?
Salman
May 25, 2022 11:59am
Go, go , go. All the best to the long march
Dominic
May 25, 2022 12:07pm
All the best to the Long March, it is time to crush these Crookes and those responsible for conspiring against Pakistan.
Modi
May 25, 2022 12:08pm
Imported goverment full of criminals is taking the nation towards civil war by trying to stop a peaceful march.
