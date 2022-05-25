Lahore tense as police shell PTI marchers near Bati Chowk

With the day of PTI's Azadi March here, tensions in Punjab rose on Wednesday after videos of police shelling PTI marchers on the Bati and Bhatti chowks of Lahore emerged on television and social media.

Dawn.com has seen footage showing clashes and scuffles between the protesters and the policemen as activists converged in the area to begin their march on Islamabad. The videos showed policemen stopping PTI supporters from moving forward and making use of tear gas.

According to PTI's official Twitter account, the marchers were also stopped at the Shahdara area.

In a later tweet, the party said the shipping container placed in Shahadara had been removed.

At the Niazi Chowk too, PTI workers removed impediments and marched forward.

Meanwhile, another PTI caravan led by Hammad Azhar managed to get across the obstacles and crossed Lahore. He is now on on GT Road on his way to Islamabad.

Separately, Dawn.com has seen footage showing police stopping leader Yasmin Rashid's vehicle in Lahore. An exchange of words could also be seen after police reportedly attempted to yank out the key of the vehicle she was travelling in.

DawnNewsTV has reported roadblocks in Faisalabad, Gujranwala and other cities in Punjab.

