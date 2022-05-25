Imran says 'no blockade can stop' Azadi March from reaching D-Chowk as govt cracks down on PTI workers

As PTI's Azadi March began on Wednesday, tensions in Punjab rose after police made use of tear gas and arrested several PTI marchers in cities across the province as activists attempted to remove shipping containers blocking routes to Islamabad.

Imran Khan reaches Swabi with an eye on D-Chowk

PTI activists clash with police; Ali Asjad Malhi, Jamshed Cheema among arrested

Dr Yasmin Rashid's vehicle comes under attack; windshield smashed at Lahore's Bati Chowk

Dr Rashid and Andaleeb Abbas briefly detained afterwards

Activists force their way through roadblocks in Lahore

PTI South's convoy led by Ali Amin Gandapur enters Punjab

Shelling at Attock as protesters try to remove shipping containers with a crane

PTI says several cavalcades from various Punjab localities en route to Islamabad

Imran and govt rubbish talk of a deal

These developments came a day after PTI chairman Imran Khan exhorted his supporters yesterday to embark on their march for "true freedom" towards Islamabad after the government said it would not allow the march. In response, Imran called on the youth to remove the obstacles themselves.

Imran Khan had arrived at the Wali Interchange in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by helicopter. Footage of Imran arriving at the interchange showed PTI activists converging on the chopper.

Imran Khan, later, departed for Islamabad from the Wali Interchange in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Afterwards, PTI tweeted a photo of Imran waving to supporters from a truck adorned with PTI colours.

Imran also urged protesters to carry the Pakistani flag, calling today's march a "defining moment" for Pakistan.

'No blockade can stop us'

After reaching Swabi, Imran, holding a Pakistan flag, delivered a speech to supporters saying that "we are going to D-Chowk and no one can stop us" as the crowd cheered.

Calling the incumbent government a "group of thieves", he termed them the most corrupt people in the country and said that they were afraid of the masses which is why they had placed containers.

He said protesters were being detained and harassed as they participated in the Azadi March. Addressing politicians of the ruling coalition, Imran said that the PTI government did not bar any of them from staging protests as it "did not fear the people".

He asserted that the government was afraid as they had been plundering national wealth for the past 30 years. "I want to give these people a message from Swabi Interchange: whatever you do, we will cross all obstacles and reach D-Chowk. Our protest will be peaceful as it has always been."

Imran maintained that staging a protest was the party's right, adding that he would unite the country and make it a nation. "This nation does not accept this imported government," he declared, calling on the people to come out for what he has described of late as a "jihad" for "true freedom".

"All Pakistanis, women, children, families, youth, lawyers, retired army officers, everyone has to come out for real independence," he said.

Meanwhile, other party leaders departed from their respective locations, with Hammad Azhar, Yasmin Rashid and some others from Lahore, while Shahid Khattak departed from Karak. PTI's Fayyazul Hasan Chohan could be seen on television footage departing for Islamabad on a motorcycle.

'Absolutely no' deal, say Imran and govt

Meanwhile, government spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb and Imran rubbished news reports of a deal among the two parties.

Aurangzeb said no agreement was reached between the federal government and the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf. "News of negotiations and agreement between the government and PTI is baseless". She added that no agreement could be reached with an "armed group that martyred a police personnel".

About half-an-hour later, Imran, too rubbished the reports as "rumours and deliberate disinformation. "Absolutely not!" He said the party was moving towards Islamabad and would remain in the capital until "dates for dissolution of assemblies and elections are given". He also urged supporters from Islamabad and Rawalpindi to embark on the march.

Shelling at KP-Punjab border after cranes brought to move containers

Meanwhile, police fired tear gas at protesters near the Chacch Interchange in Hazro town of Attock district. According to Dawn's correspondent who was present at the scene, the protesters had brought a crane and were attempting to remove the containers that were blocking the way.

Police fired tear gas shells on the protesters in an attempt to disperse them. Footage from the scene showed protesters covering their faces and running from the scene as smoke billowed in the background.

"We are peaceful and were trying to remove the hurdles when Punjab police resorted to tear gas shelling," PTI worker Shabir Ahmed said, adding that the protesters would not return or move at any cost.

Separately, the PTI had earlier tweeted that the party's south KP's convoy led by Ali Amin Gandapur was "well on its way" towards Islamabad after the blockades faced at the Punjab-KP border were "crossed successfully".

As the events unfold and PTI activists defy Section 144 — a measure which is frequently used to prevent gatherings — Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah was set to address a news conference. A day earlier Section 144 was invoked in Islamabad, Punjab and Sindh.

Jamshed Cheema held in Lahore; police try to nab Hammad Azhar

DawnNewsTV reported that police attempted to arrest Hammad Azhar in Lahore. Footage showed scuffles between supporters and police as they tried to arrest Azhar, who could be seen wearing a red cap in footage broadcast on TV.

After 1:50pm, the police resumed shelling and fired tear gas near the Aiwan-e-Adal. Four lawyers have also been arrested, while 10 to 12 cars were reportedly damaged.

Dawn.com was able to confirm that another PTI leader, Jamshed Iqbal Cheema. was arrested in Lahore and was moved to an undisclosed location. In a brief video message, he said they were living in a country of 220 million people and all of them would exercise their "democratic rights".

Meanwhile, DawnNewsTV reported that Dr Rashid and Andaleeb Abbas were arrested from Ravi Road and subsequently released.

Earlier, footage emerged of police personnel charging at marchers at Lahore's Bati chowk. Ten people were arrested after the clashes.

Dawn.com has seen footage of clashes and scuffles between the protesters and the policemen as activists converged in the area to begin their march on Islamabad. The videos showed policemen stopping PTI supporters from moving forward and making use of tear gas.

According to PTI's official Twitter account, the marchers were also stopped at the Shahdara area.

In a later tweet, the party said the shipping container placed in Shahadara had been removed.

At the Niazi Chowk too, PTI workers removed impediments and marched forward.

Meanwhile, another PTI caravan led by Hammad Azhar managed to get across the obstacles and crossed Lahore. He is now on GT Road on his way to Islamabad.

From Lahore, Azhar said, the impediments and containers on Bati Chowk, Ravi Bridge and Shahdra have been removed and the roads have been cleared by "the public".

Later, Azhar said Kala Shah Kaku, some 11km north of Ravi Bridge, was under "heavy shelling".

Azhar's rally has reached Muridke while the caravan led by Shafqat Mahmood is yet to cross the Bati chowk.

In Lahore, the police also baton-charged protesters near the Aiwan-e-Adal. The marchers were, however, later dispersed. Clashes between the police and protesters were also reported in other areas of Lahore such as Islampura, Karim Park, Mohni road and Badami Bagh.

Yasmin Rashid's car comes under attack at Bati chowk

Yasmin Rashid in her vehicle with a smashed windshield. —Muhammad Taimur

Separately, Dawn.com has seen footage showing police stopping leader Yasmin Rashid's vehicle in Lahore. An exchange of words could also be seen after police reportedly attempted to yank out the key of the vehicle she was travelling in.

Video aired by broadcasters showed police landing blows on a vehicle — purportedly Rashid's — as it tried to pass through a cordon. A non-uniformed individual with his face covered could also be seen in the footage, hitting the vehicle forcefully.

Rashid in a statement, said the windshield of her vehicle was broken by the police. She said that she faced difficulty in leaving the area, but was now on the way to Islamabad. "This government has lost its senses. I am an 80-year-old woman. Why are they threatened of me? How is stopping a peaceful protest democratic?"

Rashid, who is a cancer survivor, added that despite everything, the enthusiasm of the workers was at its peak.

Later, the PTI tweeted a video of the vehicle with its windshilef broken as Rashid was in the driver's seat.

In Lahore, the marchers had reached the Ravi Road interchange, some 362 kilometres from Islamabad.

DawnNewsTV has reported roadblocks in Faisalabad, Gujranwala and other cities in Punjab, with shelling on PTI supporters trying to cross these.

LHC orders release of detained people

Meanwhile, the Lahore High Court (LHC) ordered police to release all detained people after obtaining an undertaking from them assuring they would not indulge in any illegal activity or violate the law.

LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti issued the order while hearing a petition of PTI Senator Eiaz Chaudhry and six others against the detention of party leaders. Capital City Police Officer Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana told the court that the senator had not been taken into custody. Chaudhry's counsel said his client was released after the court took notice of his arrest.

The chief justice remarked that the release of detained people was more important than the politics. He said the police had been deployed for the protection of the public, adding the law enforcers had expressed apprehensions that mob could vandalise public property as seen in protests in the past.

He also said the principles of politics were not being followed.

Gujranwala

Meanwhile, a faceoff was reported between PTI supporters and the police in Gujranwala when the latter tried to stop them with barricades near Khanki Headworks. However, the marchers forced their way through the obstructions and move ahead.

The caravan, led by Chaudhry Ahmed Chatha, is now on the way to Islamabad.

According to PTI's Gujranwala General Secretary, Tariq Gujjar, 150 people from the caravan have been taken into custody.

Ali Asjad Malhi arrested in Daska

On the other hand, from Daska, PTI district president Ali Asjad Malhi left with supporters in a caravan.

Earlier, the police raided the house of Malhi, where the party leaders had gathered, and tried to arrest him under Section 144. Later, DawnNewsTV reported Malhi had been arrested.

Activists break through wall in Faisalabad

PTI supporters and the police also clashed at the Kamalpur Interchange in Faisalabad. The marchers, however, advanced after breaking through the wall of the Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA).

The police office also tried to stop the party workers near the motorway after which a scuffle broke out between both groups.

Other cities

Aside from Gujranwala, Sadhoke, Chenab Bridge, Khanki Headway and the city area have been completely blocked.

At 1:32pm, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry tweeted that after shelling marchers, a shot had been fired on them in Mangla — a village situated on the border of Kashmir and Jhelum — some 120kms from Islamabad.

In another video, Fawad, who is allegedly stuck on the Mangla bridge, said that three PTI workers suffered severe injuries due to shelling by the police. "Several cars have suffered damage too. The Punjab police entered the jurisdiction of Kashmir and shelled us," he said.

"But more people are coming. And I want to appeal to the people of Jhelum and Kashmir to join us at the Mangla bridge. We will head to Islamabad from here," Chaudhry added.

Earlier, the former information minister had said that the Mangla bridge was blocked by the police.

Islamabad

Police have blocked the Niazi Chowk in Bani Gala, a few kilometres away from Imran Khan's residence, DawnNewsTV reported. The Islamabad police have established a checkpost there, while approximately 2,000 Punjab police officers have been posted.

Karachi

Meanwhile, PTI supporters in Karachi have started gathering near the Numaish Chowrangi to "register their demand for immediate, free & fair elections".

"Karachi is about to make its own Azadi Square as Kaptaan's caravan and other rallies head towards Islamabad," PTI tweeted.

Earlier, the Karachi traffic police said that the MA Jinnah Road from Capri Cinema towards Numaish Chowrangi had been blocked over "security reasons". Corridor 3 has also been closed for traffic from the PPP Chowrangi.

Imran inbound

Earlier, PTI's central secretary information Farrukh Habib had tweeted that former prime minister Imran Khan was reaching the Wali motorway interchange at Mardan. "He will lead PTI's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa convoy leading million to Islamabad," he said.

Ahead of Imran's departure, he called on all of Pakistan to join his freedom march. He also released a video statement in which he said that he is starting his march from Peshawar and reaching Wali Interchange. He urged his supporters to reach Islamabad.

"I will lead the Azadi March caravan from there and God willing we will head to Islamabad from there. I want each and everyone to leave because this is a defining moment," he added.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.