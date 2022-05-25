SC summons Islamabad officials on petition seeking removal of blockades

The Supreme Court directed the interior secretary, Islamabad's chief commissioner, deputy commissioner, inspector general of police and advocate general to appear in the court at 12pm today (Wednesday) in connection with a petition seeking the removal of blockades in the capital ahead of the PTI's 'Azadi March'.

The apex court issued notices to provincial governments as well.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Ijazul Ahsan, and comprising Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, issued the directives while hearing the petition filed by Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA) President Mohammad Shoaib Shaheen a day earlier.

During the hearing, Justice Ahsan observed that emergency had been imposed in all hospitals in the capital while schools and transport had been closed.

The country was at a critical juncture economically and on the verge of bankruptcy, he remarked. "Will the country be shut down for every protest?" he asked.

All exams had been postponed, roads blocked and businesses closed, he observed.

Attorney General Ashtar Ausaf told the court he did not know the details and sought time to get information.

At this, Justice Naqvi observed half of the Supreme Court's staff had been unable to reach the premises because of barricades.

The AGP said the court was perhaps referring to media reports about school closures, which were not always correct.

However, Justice Naqvi observed that notifications had been issued in this regard.

Justice Ahsan said it appeared the government wanted to shut down businesses.

Attorney General Ausaf argued that the PTI had "threatened a bloody march", adding that while he was against blocking roads, "unavoidable" steps had to be taken to protect the lives and properties of citizens.

The context for the blockades should be seen, he contended.

At this point, Justice Naqvi observed that sites had been allocated for protests in the past and the PTI had submitted a request for permission for the march, according to media reports.

The AGP replied that he would find out from the authorities what the decision on that application was.

Meanwhile, IHCBA President Shoaib Shaheen informed the court that police was arresting lawyers from their homes. "A raid was conducted on former judge Nasira Iqbal's home at night. The protesters and the government are both bound to act in accordance with the law and the Constitution."

Justice Naqvi agreed, saying no one had the power to take the law into their own hands.

"How can armed people be allowed to protest?" asked the attorney general. In response, the IHCBA president asked how armed people could be present when the protest had not even started.

"Maulana Fazlur Rehman has twice held a sit-in at Srinagar Highway. Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has also held a long march to Islamabad. A site can still be allocated for the [PTI] protesters."

All highways in the country except for those in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had been closed, he said and added that common people, including lawyers were being harassed.

"People's homes are being [raided] at night. Supreme Court's directives regarding protests are available. The government's steps are unconstitutional," he said, adding that the IHCBA had approached the SC only for ensuring citizens' rights.

When the attorney general requested the court to stop the media from broadcasting Justice Ahsan's remarks about the economy, the judge responded that everyone already knew the situation.

Subsequently, the court directed authorities to submit the record of directives issued by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) yesterday on a petition against the alleged harassment of PTI workers.

The IHC advised the PTI to follow the guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court for holding the long march and also instructed the relevant authorities to do the same to regulate political gatherings in Islamabad.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah did not accept the PTI's request of passing a blanket order against the arrest of its leadership and activists, however, issued directions that they may not be harassed.

Subsequently, the hearing was adjourned till 12pm.

Petition

Against the backdrop of PTI's 'Azadi March', which is reaching Islamabad later today, the petition sought a direction against interior secretary as well as home secretaries of the four provinces to remove hurdles erected on different highways that restricted the movement of citizens and restrain state agencies and institutions from harassing people and taking any unconstitutional and illegal step.

The petition was moved under Article 184(3) of the Constitution after Shoaib Shaheen invited the attention of Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial during a routine hearing in courtroom no. 1 towards difficulties being faced by citizens due to roadblocks as well as police raids on residences of lawyers.

At this the court observed that it could not allow anyone to logjam the city and suggested the counsel to move a petition since the court could not initiate suo motu notice on its own for which it had developed certain guidelines.

The petition was then moved which highlighted that the roads and highways were being blocked by different state institutions or executive authorities making it difficult for senior counsel and advocates to reach the courts and also hindered the movement of citizens, ambulances and doctors.

The petitioner contended that freedom of movement was the fundamental right of every citizen and all executive authorities, state agencies and institutions were bound to abide by the Constitution.

More to follow.