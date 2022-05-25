DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 25, 2022

SC directs Islamabad chief commissioner to provide alternate site to PTI for Azadi March

Haseeb Bhatti Published May 25, 2022 - Updated May 25, 2022 02:55pm
PTI Chairman Imran Khan leaves from Peshawar in a helicopter (pictured) for the Azadi March as the Supreme Court continues its hearing on a petition to remove blockades in Islamabad. — DawnNewsTV
PTI Chairman Imran Khan leaves from Peshawar in a helicopter (pictured) for the Azadi March as the Supreme Court continues its hearing on a petition to remove blockades in Islamabad. — DawnNewsTV

The Supreme Court directed the Islamabad chief commissioner on Wednesday to provide an alternate site to the PTI to hold its Azadi March by 2:30pm and create a traffic plan for protesters so they could reach it.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Ahsan, and comprising Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, issued the directives while hearing the petition filed by Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA) President Mohammad Shoaib Shaheen a day earlier, seeking the removal of blockades in the capital ahead of the PTI's march.

"Let them protest and then go home," Justice Ahsan said. "We expect the government to remove barricades."

The court directed the interior secretary and police to review their policies on road closures.

Justice Ahsan said the court would also seek assurances from the PTI that the protest would be peaceful, property would not be damaged and there would be no torture or violence.

Earlier today, the court directed the interior secretary, Islamabad's chief commissioner, deputy commissioner, inspector general of police and advocate general to appear in the court at 12pm.

The apex court issued notices to provincial governments as well.

When the hearing resumed after 12pm, Justice Ahsan said the officials, along with the attorney general, should find a solution.

He also directed PTI's lawyer Faisal Chaudhry to "sit at the negotiating table" with the administration officials and gave him time till 2:30pm to get instructions from the party leadership in this regard.

The court also directed authorities to provide complete protection to PTI leaders for the negotiations.

"If the PTI fears arrests, it should provide us with a list. We will protect those who fear arrests," Justice Ahsan said.

He added said political parties had their own interests but they were secondary to the country and the people.

'Permission denied because of security reasons'

Meanwhile, Attorney General Ashtar Ausaf told the Supreme Court that the government did not allow the PTI to hold its Azadi March on Islamabad's Srinagar Highway because there was a "threat" to party chairman Imran Khan's life according to reports from security agencies.

"The permission to gather at Srinagar Highway was denied due to the security situation. Imran Khan's life is in danger as per reports of security agencies. Security agencies have raised fears of a suicide attack on the former prime minister."

However, Justice Ahsan said the AGP was deviating from the original issue and asked whether the police were conducting raids and arresting PTI leaders and workers.

"If the government has a problem [with the march] on Srinagar Highway, why are Lahore and Sargodha and the rest of the country closed?" Justice Ahsan asked, while Justice Akhtar questioned:

"Is the threat to political leadership only on Srinagar Highway?

Justice Naqvi asked the interior secretary whether he was ready to take responsibility for what was happening in the country.

The official responded that law and order was the province's domain at which Justice Naqvi asked whether the interior ministry only served as a post office.

"Has the interior ministry issued any policy directives?" Justice Ahsan asked to which the official replied in the negative. The judge then observed that raiding people's homes was illegal.

"Action is being taken based only on reports from intelligence agencies," the interior secretary said.

Justice Ahsan then directed the official to present a complete plan for holding protests without closure of roads.

Judges question AGP over closures

Earlier during the hearing, Justice Ahsan observed that emergency had been imposed in all hospitals in the capital while schools and transport had been closed.

The country was at a critical juncture economically and on the verge of bankruptcy, he remarked. "Will the country be shut down for every protest?" he asked.

All exams had been postponed, roads blocked and businesses closed, he observed.

Attorney General Ausaf told the court he did not know the details and sought time to get information.

At this, Justice Naqvi observed half of the Supreme Court's staff had been unable to reach the premises because of barricades.

The AGP said the court was perhaps referring to media reports about school closures, which were not always correct.

However, Justice Naqvi observed that notifications had been issued in this regard.

Justice Ahsan said it appeared the government wanted to shut down businesses.

Attorney General Ausaf argued that the PTI had "threatened a bloody march", adding that while he was against blocking roads, "unavoidable" steps had to be taken to protect the lives and properties of citizens.

The context for the blockades should be seen, he contended.

At this point, Justice Naqvi observed that sites had been allocated for protests in the past and the PTI had submitted a request for permission for the march, according to media reports.

The AGP replied that he would find out from the authorities what the decision on that application was.

Meanwhile, IHCBA President Shoaib Shaheen informed the court that police was arresting lawyers from their homes. "A raid was conducted on former judge Nasira Iqbal's home at night. The protesters and the government are both bound to act in accordance with the law and the Constitution."

Justice Naqvi agreed, saying no one had the power to take the law into their own hands.

"How can armed people be allowed to protest?" asked the attorney general. In response, the IHCBA president asked how armed people could be present when the protest had not even started.

"Maulana Fazlur Rehman has twice held a sit-in at Srinagar Highway. Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has also held a long march to Islamabad. A site can still be allocated for the [PTI] protesters."

All highways in the country except for those in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had been closed, he said and added that common people, including lawyers were being harassed.

"People's homes are being [raided] at night. Supreme Court's directives regarding protests are available. The government's steps are unconstitutional," he said, adding that the IHCBA had approached the SC only for ensuring citizens' rights.

When the attorney general requested the court to stop the media from broadcasting Justice Ahsan's remarks about the economy, the judge responded that everyone already knew the situation.

Subsequently, the court directed authorities to submit the record of directives issued by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) yesterday on a petition against the alleged harassment of PTI workers.

The IHC advised the PTI to follow the guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court for holding the long march and also instructed the relevant authorities to do the same to regulate political gatherings in Islamabad.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah did not accept the PTI's request of passing a blanket order against the arrest of its leadership and activists, however, issued directions that they may not be harassed.

Petition

Against the backdrop of PTI's Azadi March, which is reaching Islamabad later today, the petition sought a direction against interior secretary as well as home secretaries of the four provinces to remove hurdles erected on different highways that restricted the movement of citizens and restrain state agencies and institutions from harassing people and taking any unconstitutional and illegal step.

The petition was moved under Article 184(3) of the Constitution after Shoaib Shaheen invited the attention of Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial during a routine hearing in courtroom no. 1 towards difficulties being faced by citizens due to roadblocks as well as police raids on residences of lawyers.

At this the court observed that it could not allow anyone to logjam the city and suggested the counsel to move a petition since the court could not initiate suo motu notice on its own for which it had developed certain guidelines.

The petition was then moved which highlighted that the roads and highways were being blocked by different state institutions or executive authorities making it difficult for senior counsel and advocates to reach the courts and also hindered the movement of citizens, ambulances and doctors.

The petitioner contended that freedom of movement was the fundamental right of every citizen and all executive authorities, state agencies and institutions were bound to abide by the Constitution.

More to follow.

Azadi March
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (23)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
F Nawaz
May 25, 2022 11:18am
The government is doing itself, what it accuses the PTI of. What incompetence!
Reply Recommend 0
Haseeb
May 25, 2022 11:19am
If SC allow the march to Islamabad then they should take the responsibility for it. Stop appeasing PTI.
Reply Recommend 0
sher khan
May 25, 2022 11:19am
SC judges should directly become prime minister and president of the country. It is responsibility of courts to run the administration of country. they should do their. administration and governance is the job chief executive that is pm and cjp. if a pm or ministers issue an executive order, it doesn't require permission from supreme court.
Reply Recommend 0
Zaman
May 25, 2022 11:22am
Unless officials involved in obeying illegal orders are not terminated from service as an example this type of strong arm illegal tactics will continue in future , irrespective of which party is in government .
Reply Recommend 0
Falcon1
May 25, 2022 11:23am
Time to step up and ensure democracy is respected. The mockery of democracy by SS team is an insult to the nation.
Reply Recommend 0
Dhinchack
May 25, 2022 11:26am
PTI: A Party for Chaos & Anarchy. Just opportunists gathering for gaining power. No strategy, No planning, No knowledge, No expertise. Just bloated egos.
Reply Recommend 0
fida
May 25, 2022 11:49am
I wonder how the judges were able to reach the court premises. Were the given special facilities. Would I the tax payer will get same privileges'?
Reply Recommend 0
Khalid Arain
May 25, 2022 11:50am
Double standards!!! Where was this court at the time of TLP protest, when they blocked all the roads and opened firing and martyred 36 men.
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani
May 25, 2022 11:59am
Azadi March.....Let us play Court, Court.. no biz, no school, no trade, no income, exchange loss, stock exchange loss, human lives loss, chaos, bankruptcy reaching at door-steps... well done IK whether you are IN or OUT, you are a nuisance for this country. What was left, is now being destroyed......under the banner of Azadi March..
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
May 25, 2022 12:09pm
A fascist party like pti should be banned. These judges were the ones who allowed imran khan to ransack ptv and parliament before, and they are the ones who cleared imran khan of all the terror charges. Looks like they are still taking his side.
Reply Recommend 0
AW
May 25, 2022 12:27pm
No body has any faith in the judges- forget it . People are fed up
Reply Recommend 0
Shabbir Ahmed
May 25, 2022 12:52pm
How come is it a fundamental right to storm the Capital by armed hooligans, take the government hostage and spread anarchy just to satisfy the ego of a narcissist ?
Reply Recommend 0
Patriot
May 25, 2022 12:58pm
Competent judges should be hired from international pool.
Reply Recommend 0
Kf khan
May 25, 2022 01:16pm
If the court orders the government to permit entry of violent protestors inside the capital, situation may deteriorate later.
Reply Recommend 0
Yaqoob
May 25, 2022 01:18pm
This is trap. PTI should never agree to SC suggestion to leave after long March.
Reply Recommend 0
jaredlee007
May 25, 2022 01:18pm
Why did the court wait for all this? They could've opened at midnight to pass this order.
Reply Recommend 0
Delta 1
May 25, 2022 01:46pm
@Salman, like harassing woman and children at 3am without a warrant? Only the noon league can do that
Reply Recommend 0
The Truth Spy
May 25, 2022 01:46pm
look who is interior minister of this country's a drugs dealer
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
May 25, 2022 02:00pm
Great move and excellent news stemming out of the Supreme Court of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Sher Khan
May 25, 2022 02:12pm
SC is ONLY for Sharif, why it was NOT opened yesterday?
Reply Recommend 0
Sher Khan
May 25, 2022 02:20pm
Why the Judge didn't order yesterday or open the court at midnight?
Reply Recommend 0
sher singham
May 25, 2022 02:23pm
What a joke? This country called Pakistan has become a lawless society.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Atam Vetta
May 25, 2022 03:07pm
What a mess. The establishment has lost control. It should stop interfering in politics and allow free elections.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Back to bedlam
Updated 25 May, 2022

Back to bedlam

FEAR tactics have never worked in the past, and most likely will not this time either. The government’s ...
25 May, 2022

Balochistan blaze

THE forest fire on the Koh-i-Sulaiman range in Balochistan’s Shirani area is among a series of blazes to have...
25 May, 2022

Unequal citizens

INDIFFERENCE would have been bad enough, but the state’s attitude towards non-Muslims falls squarely in the...
Updated 24 May, 2022

Marching in May

MORE unrest. That is the forecast for the weeks ahead as the PTI formally proceeds with its planned march on...
24 May, 2022

Policy rate hike

THE State Bank has raised its policy rate by 150bps to 13.75pc, hoping that its latest monetary-tightening action...
24 May, 2022

Questionable campaign

OVER the past couple of days, a number of cases have been registered in different parts of the country against...