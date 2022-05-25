DAWN.COM Logo

Prime minister's visit to Mansehra put off until 29th

A Correspondent Published May 25, 2022 - Updated May 25, 2022 09:06am
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif — File photo

MANSEHRA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Parliamentary Leader in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Sardar Mohammad Yusuf has said Prime Minister Shabhaz Sharif’s scheduled May 26 visit to the district has been postponed.

“The PM was due here on Thursday to address a public meeting, but due to his hectic engagements, the visit would now take place on May 29,” he told reporters on Tuesday.

Mr Yusuf said party’s vice-president Maryam Nawaz would also accompany the prime minister during his visit. “We have finalised preparations for this huge public gathering as the prime minister will visit Hazara first time after assuming the office,” he said.

The PML-N leader said the prime minister would also announce the resumption of the mega development projects launched by the previous PML-N government, but scrapped by the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government.

“The Hazara Motorway is the gift of PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif for people of the division, and we expect that Shahbaz Sharif would follow suit and announce similar projects for the region,” Mr Yusuf said.

Published in Dawn, May 25th, 2022

