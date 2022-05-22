Imran Khan to announce PTI's Azadi March date shortly

PTI Chairman Imran Khan is currently addressing a press conference in Peshawar where he is expected to announce the date for his party's much-hyped long march towards Islamabad.

"Today we held our core committee meeting and we made [important] decisions," Imran, flanked by the who's who of PTI leadership, said at the start of his press conference. "The biggest [question] was when to begin the long march, and we have decided."

"I want to give a little background of how we reached here. There was a foreign conspiracy against Pakistan from the US. In this regime change, they used locals — the most corrupt people, who were ready to become part of any conspiracy to save their corruption.

"This conspiracy was hatched eight months ago and I was alerted about it in June, and after August, I fully understood what was happening. We did our best that somehow this conspiracy could be voided but unfortunately we couldn't stop it."

The announcement would come after the PTI's core committee held a meeting in the provincial capital earlier in the day.

Prior to the meeting spokesman for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif said Imran would preside over the meeting and many important decisions will be taken in the meeting.

Addressing a public rally in Multan on Friday, Imran had announced that a date for the Azadi March to Islamabad would be decided today during the core committee meeting. He had also announced the expected dates would be between May 25 to 29.

The PTI leader had said that besides deciding the date for the long march, the core committee would also discuss the preparations required for the march.

“The core committee will also chalk out a plan on how to handle the expected arrests of the PTI leaders and road blockages to stop them from marching on Islamabad,” he had said.

Since his ouster as prime minister on April 10, Imran has held a series of large public rallies across the country, terming his ouster a foreign conspiracy and urging the public to prepare for a march to the capital to pressure the authorities into accepting his demand for immediate elections in the country.