Bajaur jirga calls for reopening of border points

The Newspaper's Correspondent Published May 19, 2022 - Updated May 19, 2022 09:39am

BAJAUR: Speakers at a jirga here on Wednesday called for immediate reopening of the three Bajaur crossing points with Afghanistan for economic wellbeing of the locals.

Tribal elders, political and religious leaders and representatives of trade associations attended the jirga organised by Awami National Party’s local chapter in Nawagai area.

Pakistan Peoples Party’s former MNA Sayed Akhunzada Chattan, ANP central working committee member Sheikh Jan Zada, district president Gul Afzal Khan, religious figures Maulana Gul Dad Khan, Maulana Khan Zeb, All Bajaur Political Parties Alliance founder president Qazi Abdul Manan, Bajaur Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Haji Lali Shah, PPP district president Haji Sher Bahadur and others spoke on the occasion.

They pointed out the Nawa Pass, Ghakhi Pass and Lati Pass had been closed since 2007 over security reasons. However, they said law and order situation had improved in the district, but the routes were still closed.

The speakers were of the view that reopening of the border points would lead to resumption of trade and travel between the peoples of the two regions.

They urged the governments of Pakistan and Afghanistan to take tangible steps for early reopening of border crossing points.

Published in Dawn, May 19th, 2022

