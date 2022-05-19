PTI activist killed in Bajaur attack

BAJAUR: Unidentified assailants shot dead a Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf activist in Lovi Mamond tehsil of the Bajaur tribal district on Wednesday, police and Rescue 1122 officials said.

They said Mansoor Khan was walking along a road when unidentified men opened fire at him at about 10am.

The 28-year-old was seriously wounded in the attack, and was shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital, Khar, where he succumbed to injuries.

The rescuers said the deceased received multiple bullets in head and other parts of the body.

Area people said the attackers managed to flee from the area after the attack.

Sources in PTI said Mansoor Khan was the vice-president of Insaf Welfare Wing’s Bajaur chapter.

A senior police official said a team was dispatched to the area soon after the incident to trace the assailants.

Meanwhile, PTI local leadership condemned the murder of party worker and called for early arrest of his killers.

