Pindi board cancels three SSC Part-II papers

GUJAR KHAN: The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Rawalpindi cancelled three papers of matriculation (Part-II) on Wednesday as they were leaked on social media.

According to the details, the papers of Biology, Computer Science and Chemistry, held on Monday, were canceled through a notification issued by the Higher Education Department, Punjab.

According to the notification available with Dawn, the papers were leaked through WhatsApp stand cancelled. The next date of the papers will be announced in the due course of time, the notification read.

Parents of the students, who appeared in the secondary school certificate (SSC) examination, expressed their resentment and said the students’ time was being wasted. Instead of improving the system, the board has decided to take the exams afresh, they added. “It is not the students fault but they have to go through the agony of taking the papers afresh,” he said, adding it has disturbed the students who have to prepare for the exam again,” he said.

In Chakwal, a candidate was arrested for allegedly using unfair means during the SSC exam.

According to the details, Syed Riaz Hussain Shah, the superintendent of the examination in Government High School Chakwal No 2 reported the matter to police saying that material related to the computer science paper was recovered from him when his body was searched.

A case has been registered against the accused under Sections 2 and 3 of The Punjab Universities and Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education Malpractices Act, 1999, in Chakwal city police station.

When Dawn contacted BISE chairman Dr Khalid, he said that FIRs have been registered against the suspects who have been involved in such malpractices and strict action is being taken against them.

He said that a strict system of inspection in the examination centers was being enforced to avoid such incidents in future.

