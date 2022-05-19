HED ‘threat alert’ to colleges, varsities

SAHIWAL: The Punjab Higher Education Department has issued a ‘Threat Alert’ to all public and private sector higher educational institutions across Punjab, asking them to ensure strict security.

Sources said the alert, issued by the HED secretary, directed all campuses to observe SOPs and arrange foolproof security at their educational institutions.

The directive further asked all heads of educational institutions to coordinate with the local civil administration, police and other law enforcement agencies for corrective measures.

The HED secretary said necessary action taken by each institution must also be intimidated to the department.

The alert has been issued to all public sector colleges of Punjab through the DPI (colleges) and to all public and private sector universities through the registrar office.

Published in Dawn, May 19th, 2022