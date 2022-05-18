DAWN.COM Logo

Runaway dollar reaches new high, rises past Rs197 in interbank trade

Talqeen Zubairi Published May 18, 2022 - Updated May 18, 2022 10:41am

The US dollar continued its rising streak against the rupee on Tuesday, rising past Rs197 in interbank trading and marking the completion of a week of breaking records, largely on account of the country's rising exports and depleting foreign reserves.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan, the greenback gained Rs1.10 from the previous day's close of Rs196.50 and climbed to Rs197.60 around 10:15am.

The current spell of the dollar's persistent rise against the rupee began on Tuesday last week, when the international currency hit a record high of Rs188.66. It then soared to Rs190.90 on Wednesday, rose past Rs192 on Thursday, reached Rs193.10 on Friday, climbed over Rs194 on Monday and surged past Rs196 yesterday (Tuesday).

