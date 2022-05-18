DAWN.COM Logo

Heatwave in Sindh may become severe from today: Met office

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published May 18, 2022 - Updated May 18, 2022 08:56am

KARACHI: The Met department has warned that the heatwave currently gripping Sindh may become severe again from Wednesday (today) onwards with temperature soaring to 40-42 degrees Celsius in Karachi, Thatta and Badin.

Daytime maximum temperatures may rise to 48-50°C in Dadu, Jacobabad, Larkana, Sukkur, Khairpur, Nawabshah, Shikarpur, Qambar Shahdadkot and Ghotki districts while 44-46°C in Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Sanghar and Tharparker districts.

The maximum temperature recorded on Tuesday in Karachi was 41°C with 33 per cent relative humidity.

The Met Office recorded maximum temperature in Jacobabad and Shaheed Benazirabad (47.5°C), followed by Dadu (46°C), Moenjodaro, Sakrand and Larkana (45.5°C), Hyderabad and Padidan (45°C), Khairpur (45.4°C), Sukkur (43.5°C), Mithi (43°C), Chorr (42.5°C), Mirpurkhas (42°C), Badin (40.5°C) and Thatta (39°C).

Published in Dawn, May 18th, 2022

