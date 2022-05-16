DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 16, 2022

Nineteen booked for injuring cops, assaulting bailiff in Okara

The Newspaper's Correspondent Published May 16, 2022 - Updated May 16, 2022 09:09am

OKARA: Nineteen suspects were booked on charge of injuring two police officials and assaulting a civil court bailiff at Chak 37-38/2-L.

As per the first information report (FIR), a three-member court bailiff team, having Muhammad Bukhsh, Munir and Liaqat, along with six police officials, including two lady constables, reached the village to implement a civil court order about the possession of a property.

As the team reached the village, the suspects, including Rehmat Ali, Shan, Ali Sher, Abbas, Fayyaz, Jannat Bibi and Zarina, and their six unidentified accomplices, resisted the police and attacked them as well as the bailiff team. As a result of the alleged violence, Sub-Inspector Muhammad Sabir and Constable Awais Siddique were injured.

The Shahbore police, on the report of the bailiff, registered a case against 19 people, 13 of them nominated.

Meanwhile, the City B division police arrested a man on charge of possessing counterfeit currency worth Rs200,000.

The suspect was identified as Asif Javid and police arrested him when he was sitting in the Faisal Park.

Published in Dawn, May 16th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated 16 May, 2022

Electoral reforms

EARLY elections or not? That is the question. And it seems to be weighing heavy on the mind of everyone in the...
16 May, 2022

Iran deal revival

WHERE the nuclear deal between Iran and the P5+1 is concerned, a great deal of fluidity exists regarding its fate....
16 May, 2022

Deprived of funds

THIS May, Pakistan’s former Fata region will complete its fourth year of merger with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The...
Imran’s lesson
Updated 15 May, 2022

Imran’s lesson

Patronage of the security and intelligence apparatus exacts a heavy price and almost never delivers any long-term dividends.
15 May, 2022

Small mercies

AT a time when Pakistan is getting closer to the brink with its foreign currency reserves dropping to just around...
15 May, 2022

Child sexual abuse

IT is interesting that despite the strictures of society and political leaders on community evils, there is little...