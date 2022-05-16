Nineteen booked for injuring cops, assaulting bailiff in Okara

OKARA: Nineteen suspects were booked on charge of injuring two police officials and assaulting a civil court bailiff at Chak 37-38/2-L.

As per the first information report (FIR), a three-member court bailiff team, having Muhammad Bukhsh, Munir and Liaqat, along with six police officials, including two lady constables, reached the village to implement a civil court order about the possession of a property.

As the team reached the village, the suspects, including Rehmat Ali, Shan, Ali Sher, Abbas, Fayyaz, Jannat Bibi and Zarina, and their six unidentified accomplices, resisted the police and attacked them as well as the bailiff team. As a result of the alleged violence, Sub-Inspector Muhammad Sabir and Constable Awais Siddique were injured.

The Shahbore police, on the report of the bailiff, registered a case against 19 people, 13 of them nominated.

Meanwhile, the City B division police arrested a man on charge of possessing counterfeit currency worth Rs200,000.

The suspect was identified as Asif Javid and police arrested him when he was sitting in the Faisal Park.

Published in Dawn, May 16th, 2022