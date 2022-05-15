Conspiracy was hatched in Bilawal House, not White House: Bilawal tells Imran

PPP Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Sunday that the conspiracy to oust the PTI government was not hatched inside the White House, as claimed by PTI chairman and former premier Imran Khan, but was prepared inside Bilawal House.

Addressing a rally in Karachi, the foreign minister lashed out at Imran, rubbishing the PTI chief's claim that his government was ousted through a foreign conspiracy at the behest of the United States.

"Now this selected says it was a foreign conspiracy. It's not a foreign conspiracy, it was a democratic action. It was the struggle of PPP workers, it was the success of Constitution and parliamentary democracy," Bilawal said.

More to follow.