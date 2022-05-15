DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 15, 2022

Conspiracy was hatched in Bilawal House, not White House: Bilawal tells Imran

Dawn.com Published May 15, 2022 - Updated May 15, 2022 08:57pm
Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto addresses a public rally in Karachi. – DawnNewsTV
Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto addresses a public rally in Karachi. – DawnNewsTV

PPP Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Sunday that the conspiracy to oust the PTI government was not hatched inside the White House, as claimed by PTI chairman and former premier Imran Khan, but was prepared inside Bilawal House.

Addressing a rally in Karachi, the foreign minister lashed out at Imran, rubbishing the PTI chief's claim that his government was ousted through a foreign conspiracy at the behest of the United States.

"Now this selected says it was a foreign conspiracy. It's not a foreign conspiracy, it was a democratic action. It was the struggle of PPP workers, it was the success of Constitution and parliamentary democracy," Bilawal said.

More to follow.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Imran’s lesson
Updated 15 May, 2022

Imran’s lesson

Patronage of the security and intelligence apparatus exacts a heavy price and almost never delivers any long-term dividends.
15 May, 2022

Small mercies

AT a time when Pakistan is getting closer to the brink with its foreign currency reserves dropping to just around...
15 May, 2022

Child sexual abuse

IT is interesting that despite the strictures of society and political leaders on community evils, there is little...
Updated 14 May, 2022

Severe water crisis

The current situation is just another reminder that Pakistan may become the most water-stressed nation in the region by 2040.
Updated 14 May, 2022

Yasin Malik’s trial

Muslim bloc needs to do more to press home the point to India that its brutal policies in occupied Kashmir are unacceptable.
Updated 14 May, 2022

Fake markers

RECENT reports reveal that the two children in KP who had contracted polio this year, had fake marks on their hands....