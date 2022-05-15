'Can you handle the economy?' Imran asks govt in Faisalabad power show

PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Sunday questioned the new PML-N-led coalition government if it could handle the economy, pointing out that the rupee was continuing its slide against the dollar, the stock market was under pressure and inflation was soaring.

Addressing a public gathering in Faisalabad as part of a series of of rallies he has announced in the run up to his party's planned long march on Islamabad, Imran reiterated that his government was ousted through a conspiracy prepared inside the United States.

He said the conspiracy was abetted by local "Mir Jafars and Mir Sadiqs" – a historical reference he has used consistently over the past month as a pejorative for those he claims were part of the alleged conspiracy against him.

