'Can you handle the economy?' Imran asks govt in Faisalabad power show

Dawn.com Published May 15, 2022 - Updated May 15, 2022 08:44pm
PTI chief Imran Khan addressing a public rally in Faisalabad. – DawnNewsTV
PTI chief Imran Khan addressing a public rally in Faisalabad. – DawnNewsTV

PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Sunday questioned the new PML-N-led coalition government if it could handle the economy, pointing out that the rupee was continuing its slide against the dollar, the stock market was under pressure and inflation was soaring.

Addressing a public gathering in Faisalabad as part of a series of of rallies he has announced in the run up to his party's planned long march on Islamabad, Imran reiterated that his government was ousted through a conspiracy prepared inside the United States.

He said the conspiracy was abetted by local "Mir Jafars and Mir Sadiqs" – a historical reference he has used consistently over the past month as a pejorative for those he claims were part of the alleged conspiracy against him.

Saleem Chaudhry
May 15, 2022 08:54pm
We are hoping someone comes to power and get rid of the cancer of corruption in Pakistan. In particular the corrupt media and politicians
Reply
Cheema
May 15, 2022 08:55pm
Imran Khan took out maximum loans and left the economy in shambles. Now he is behaving like a genius.
Reply
MZ
May 15, 2022 09:00pm
what a shameless statement... first messed up the economy ... now taunting others if they can manage his mess
Reply
Fastforward
May 15, 2022 09:04pm
He messed up the economy. Dollar was 130 when he took over and ended at 187 when he left. He tries to put the blame on this new administration
Reply
kp
May 15, 2022 09:06pm
He should be the last to ask this question. The economic Landmines layer.
Reply
Guzni
May 15, 2022 09:09pm
I am a pro PTI person. However, I may ask the same question from your team Sir. Answer is in negative!!!
Reply

