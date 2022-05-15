Two soldiers martyred in Waziristan as man blows himself up

NORTH WAZIRISTAN: Two soldiers were martyred and six others, including two children, suffered injuries when a suicide bomber blew himself up near a patrolling vehicle of the army in Eidak area of North Waziristan tribal district on Saturday.

Officials said the martyred soldiers had been identified as Hawaldar Zubair and Sepoy Uzair Afsar. They said Subedar Munir, Sepoy Qasim, Sepoy Rasheed and Lance Naik Aziz were wounded.

Sources said two wounded soldiers in critical condition were shifted to the Combined Military Hospital, Bannu.

The security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to track down the perpetrators.

Published in Dawn, May 15th, 2022