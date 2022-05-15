DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 15, 2022

Two soldiers martyred in Waziristan as man blows himself up

A Correspondent Published May 15, 2022 - Updated May 15, 2022 08:54am

NORTH WAZIRISTAN: Two soldiers were martyred and six others, including two children, suffered injuries when a suicide bomber blew himself up near a patrolling vehicle of the army in Eidak area of North Waziristan tribal district on Saturday.

Officials said the martyred soldiers had been identified as Hawaldar Zubair and Sepoy Uzair Afsar. They said Subedar Munir, Sepoy Qasim, Sepoy Rasheed and Lance Naik Aziz were wounded.

Sources said two wounded soldiers in critical condition were shifted to the Combined Military Hospital, Bannu.

The security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to track down the perpetrators.

Published in Dawn, May 15th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Imran’s lesson
Updated 15 May, 2022

Imran’s lesson

Patronage of the security and intelligence apparatus exacts a heavy price and almost never delivers any long-term dividends.
15 May, 2022

Small mercies

AT a time when Pakistan is getting closer to the brink with its foreign currency reserves dropping to just around...
15 May, 2022

Child sexual abuse

IT is interesting that despite the strictures of society and political leaders on community evils, there is little...
Updated 14 May, 2022

Severe water crisis

The current situation is just another reminder that Pakistan may become the most water-stressed nation in the region by 2040.
Updated 14 May, 2022

Yasin Malik’s trial

Muslim bloc needs to do more to press home the point to India that its brutal policies in occupied Kashmir are unacceptable.
Updated 14 May, 2022

Fake markers

RECENT reports reveal that the two children in KP who had contracted polio this year, had fake marks on their hands....