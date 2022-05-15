DAWN.COM Logo

Imran trying to trigger civil war, alleges QWP chairman Sherpao

Bureau Report Published May 15, 2022 - Updated May 15, 2022 08:52am
QWP chief Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao addresses a party gathering in Peshawar on Saturday. — INP
PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party has described former prime minister Imran Khan’s narrative about conspiracy as totally false and an attempt to divert the attention of the people from the performance of his government.

Addressing a gathering of workers at his party secretariat here on Saturday, QWP chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao said that the former prime minister was trying to hide his poor performance from the people.

On this occasion, the party also hosted a reception for Kohistan’s Harban-Bhasha tehsil’s newly-elected chairman Asadullah Qureshi and other office-bearers.

Insists former PM wants to hide his govt’s poor performance

Mr Sherpao said the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf leader was now trying to divert people’s attention from the performance of his government. “Imran Khan is trying to trigger a civil war in the country,” he remarked.

The QWP leader alleged that the ousted prime minister was inciting the youth to violence and creating anarchy. He added that the country stood isolated due to wrong foreign policy of the former PTI government.

He further said that Imran was busy maligning state institutions for his vested interests and dragging them into politics.

He said the flawed economic policies of the former government caused inflation in the country.

“Due to his flawed policies, Imran pushed the country to the brink of bankruptcy,” he said, adding that though the PTI government took huge loans, it could not revive the economy.

Mr Sherpao said there was a dire need to inform the youth about the fallout of the ill-conceived policies of the former PTI-led government.

The QWP chairman said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif-led government should introduce electoral reforms at the earliest to pave the way for holding free, fair and transparent elections so that the people could elect their true representatives.

He recalled that his party while in government had served all parts of the province, particularly Kohistan which received forest royalty.

Published in Dawn, May 15th, 2022

