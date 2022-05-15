KU gets security clearance to reopen canteens

KARACHI: The University of Karachi has decided to reopen all canteens from Monday (tomorrow) to facilitate its thousands of students and employees during the ongoing heatwave.

A KU statement issued on Saturday said that the decision was taken after getting security clearance from authorities concerned.

It said that following the April 26 suicide bombing the KU administration acting on the advice of security agencies had decided to shut all the canteens and the central cafeteria until the compilation of a database and security clearance of the people working there.

It claimed that these measures were taken in view of the safety of students and employees.

The statement said that no employee and student would be allowed to enter the campus without their proper identification cards.

