DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 11, 2022

At least 13 killed, five injured in van-truck collision in Jamshoro

Dawn.comPublished May 11, 2022 - Updated May 11, 2022 04:06pm

At least 13 people were killed and five injured when a passenger van and a truck collided head-on on the Indus Highway in Jamshoro on Wednesday, rescue officials said.

The van was heading to Hyderabad from Dadu when it met the tragic fate.

The injured and the dead were taken to Taluka Hospital Manjhand, Jamshoro.

Fatal road accidents are common in parts of the country, where traffic rules are rarely followed and roads in many rural areas are in poor condition.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated 11 May, 2022

Worrisome outlook

If the strings of the finance ministry are being pulled from London, then Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has his hands tied.
11 May, 2022

Lanka violence

THE situation in Sri Lanka is deteriorating fast and unless the political class and the pillars of the state show...
11 May, 2022

Sirbaz’s feat

TEN peaks conquered, four more to go. Sirbaz Khan continues to scale new heights in his attempt to become the first...
Updated 10 May, 2022

Lost at sea

We have heard little of consequence from the new government regarding what plans it has for actually governing the country.
10 May, 2022

Another heatwave

THE long hot summer is about to get even hotter, and future summers even worse. Just after a scorching March and...
10 May, 2022

Azan controversy

IN today’s India, the majoritarian assault on Muslim cultural and religious symbols continues, with the latest...