At least 13 killed, five injured in van-truck collision in Jamshoro

At least 13 people were killed and five injured when a passenger van and a truck collided head-on on the Indus Highway in Jamshoro on Wednesday, rescue officials said.

The van was heading to Hyderabad from Dadu when it met the tragic fate.

The injured and the dead were taken to Taluka Hospital Manjhand, Jamshoro.

Fatal road accidents are common in parts of the country, where traffic rules are rarely followed and roads in many rural areas are in poor condition.

