Today's Paper | May 11, 2022

Another meltdown at PSX as benchmark sheds 600 points on govt's indecision

Talqeen Zubairi | Dawn.comPublished May 11, 2022 - Updated May 11, 2022 06:39pm
A screenshot of market activity on the KSE-100. – PSX website
The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed intense selling pressure on Wednesday as the benchmark KSE-100 index shed 641.21 points, two days after it lost almost 1,500 points.

According to the PSX website, the KSE-100 Index opened at 43,504.36 points and made a high of 43,649.59 points. It then started going down before closing at 42,863.15 points, which represented a decline of 641.21 points.

Raza Jafri, head of Equities at Intermarket Securities, said urgent decisions were needed from the federal government. "The government has been dragging its feet so far which is eroding investors' confidence and leading to panic selling."

The market, he emphasised, needed the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme to resume quickly to find a foothold. "If the programme continues to be delayed, buyers will continue to shy away," he added.

Meanwhile, First National Equities CEO Ali Malik blamed the political uncertainty for the slump in the market.

"The rate of return on fixed income has reached 14pc. If it expands, the market will recover faster from here. At present, our market is cheap in terms of profit in the whole region, but the confidence of investors is not high due to the domestic situation," he said.

Today's decline comes two days after the PSX witnessed a meltdown during which the KSE-100 lost 1,447.67 points.

Share prices nosedived as investors expressed worries about the country’s debt repayment capacity amid depleting foreign exchange reserves.

Dawn's editorial on Wednesday noted that the most important factor behind the erosion of investor sentiment has been the failure of the new coalition government to come up with a credible plan to take politically tough decisions to fix the economy. For example, it remains undecided about the reversal of the fiscally unsustainable energy subsidies, which is the ‘prior action’ that IMF wants it to take before it agrees to restart funding.

In recent meetings with the new finance minister, the IMF has linked the continuation of its loan programme with the reversal of fuel subsidies, which were introduced by the previous government. However, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has now twice rejected the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority's summaries to increase fuel prices.

The PTI had announced a four-month freeze (until June 30) on petrol and electricity prices on February 28 as part of a series of measures to bring relief to the public.

The PML-N coalition government had severely criticised Imran Khan's government for "derailing" the IMF program through fuel subsidies but despite being at the helm for a month, it has not reversed the subsidies. The finance minister has repeatedly said these subsidies are not feasible and are costing the government Rs120 billion a month.

Ismail said petrol should have been priced at Rs245 per litre according to the agreement the former government did with the IMF. However, the PML-N led government was still selling it at Rs145 per litre and would try its best to maintain that price, he added — a sign that the new government is finding it difficult to take a decision that might be unpopular with its voters.

Moreover, the editorial pointed out, that there are differences within the PML-N on how to deal with the Fund, with former finance minister Ishaq Dar, who is opposed to IMF ‘dictation’, wanting a new loan with ‘softer’ conditions. "If the strings of the finance ministry are being pulled from London, then Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has his hands tied."

Meanwhile, the dollar reached an all-time high against the rupee earlier today, breaching the Rs190 mark in the interbank.

The greenback appreciated by Rs1.44, surpassing Tuesday’s close of Rs188.66. The last time the dollar reached an all-time high was on April 1, when it crossed the Rs189 mark.

The rupee is under pressure due to the higher oil import bill and speculation awaiting the Saudi package, Ahsan Mehanti, director of Arif Habib Group told Mettis Global.

General secretary of the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan, Zafar Paracha, said delays in talks with the International Monetary Fund was putting pressure on foreign reserves.

Comments (22)
Salman
May 11, 2022 01:15pm
LMAO yet another gift from Imported Govt. Welcome to purana Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Raheel
May 11, 2022 01:15pm
At this rate, destruction of the economy should be complete within the next few months. Thank you PDM
Reply Recommend 0
RM 44
May 11, 2022 01:15pm
Incompetent Imports
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
May 11, 2022 01:16pm
As you sow, so shall you reap.
Reply Recommend 0
AC
May 11, 2022 01:26pm
Welcome back to 'purana pakistan'
Reply Recommend 0
ENGR Hamid Shafiq
May 11, 2022 01:46pm
Pakistan economy titanic sinking day by day
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
May 11, 2022 01:49pm
#Importedgovtfail
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
May 11, 2022 01:51pm
Immediate elections is the only solution!
Reply Recommend 0
Imtiaz
May 11, 2022 01:56pm
The Sharif house of cards is about to fold.
Reply Recommend 0
Akram
May 11, 2022 02:06pm
But PDM said they would fix the economy. Where and what is their plan? If they had no plans then why topple PTI government?
Reply Recommend 0
Dragden
May 11, 2022 02:06pm
But the govt is busy on trips to elder brothers house in London. Thehy don't care about economy
Reply Recommend 0
Mishayl Malik
May 11, 2022 02:08pm
and this was supposed to be a competent government according to Miftah. Clearly incompetent is a understatement about their current performance
Reply Recommend 0
Shaun
May 11, 2022 02:09pm
@RM 44, Much better than the Selected. He started this mess.
Reply Recommend 0
INDIAN DALIT DELTA
May 11, 2022 02:25pm
Showbaz IMPORTED Govt rejected!!
Reply Recommend 0
Retired
May 11, 2022 03:16pm
PDM nowadays means "Party Destruction Mode".They are taking revenge from Pakistani nation.
Reply Recommend 0
Sami
May 11, 2022 04:09pm
Throw these imported government out they cannot handle it!
Reply Recommend 0
Saad malik
May 11, 2022 04:20pm
Thank you Pak Army. U have mamages to destroy the economy....
Reply Recommend 0
Kamran
May 11, 2022 05:21pm
Thank you imported government for expediting Pakistan’s bankruptcy.
Reply Recommend 0
TimeMachine
May 11, 2022 05:24pm
We can see our future. Just look at what’s happening in Srilankan. Being in denial will not help.
Reply Recommend 0
Accent
May 11, 2022 05:34pm
Bloodbath in KSE was the headlines under PTI, Lifafa journalism.
Reply Recommend 0
aditya
May 11, 2022 05:57pm
zak and fastrack have suddenly gone underground.
Reply Recommend 0
Aruj
May 11, 2022 06:10pm
Why so dependent on IMF?
Reply Recommend 0

