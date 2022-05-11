DAWN.COM Logo

Dollar crosses Rs190-mark to create new all-time high

Talqeen Zubairi | Dawn.comPublished May 11, 2022 - Updated May 11, 2022 06:55pm
A file photo of a person holding US dollar bills. — AFP/File
The US dollar on Wednesday reached an all-time high against the rupee, soaring to Rs190.90 in the interbank market before settling at Rs190.02 at the day's end.

The greenback appreciated by Rs1.36 at the market's close, surpassing Tuesday’s close of Rs188.66. The last time the dollar reached an all-time high was on April 1, when it crossed the Rs189 mark.

In the immediate aftermath of the change in government on April 11, it had gone down but the correction soon ran out of steam and now the greenback is soaring again, reaching a new all-time peak.

The rupee is under pressure due to the higher oil import bill and speculation awaiting the Saudi package, Ahsan Mehanti, director of Arif Habib Group told Mettis Global.

General secretary of the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan, Zafar Paracha, said delays in talks with the International Monetary Fund was putting pressure on foreign reserves.

"We have to pay $10 billion this year. If the programme is not expanded, the rupee could come under a lot of pressure," he warned, urging economic managers to immediately take steps to control the situation.

A Dawn report on Wednesday said the rising exchange rate had rattled the economy.

The rupee had been losing its value mainly because of an uncontrolled rise in imports and a relatively slower pace of growth in exports. This was reflected in the trade deficit, which reached $39 billion in July-April.

Currency dealers said higher demand for dollars was the key reason for the bullish trend in the currency market. Political foot-dragging by the incumbent government on the reversal of fuel and electricity subsidies — a prerequisite for the resumption of the loan programme by the International Monetary Fund — had further eroded the confidence of stakeholders.

Meanwhile, Malik Bostan, chairman of the Forex Association of Pakistan, had also advised the government to reveal the details of the package Pakistan has received from Saudi Arabia to ease the pressure on the rupee.

During Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's visit to Saudi Arabia earlier this month, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had agreed to discuss extending the term of a $3 billion loan to help Pakistan’s new government tide over the prevailing economic crisis.

But so far, no concrete details have come out from these talks.

Real.Pakistani
May 11, 2022 12:10pm
Purana Pakistan! Before the removal of previous govt $174 Under this illegal imposed govt $ 190 within a month!!!
Reply Recommend 0
F Khan
May 11, 2022 12:10pm
Thank you Khan Sb.
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
May 11, 2022 12:12pm
Imported govt failing on all fronts
Reply Recommend 0
Raheel
May 11, 2022 12:14pm
PDM are destroying the economy. Welcome to Purana Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
May 11, 2022 12:14pm
There is no Saudi package, until IMF terms are agreed. IMF will not agree terms until petrol prices are increased. But dont worry, PDM planned for this? Or did they?
Reply Recommend 0
Nassir Uddin
May 11, 2022 12:20pm
Imported Govt means all to be expensive, So we want to come back our Own Govt
Reply Recommend 0
Mishayl Malik
May 11, 2022 12:20pm
Time the imported government goes before the revolt comes. Shame they have formed East India Company in London today
Reply Recommend 0
Majil
May 11, 2022 12:22pm
Mulk will be bankrupt like Sri Lanka in next few months. No electricity, soaring prices and no money to buy fuel. Having early elections or lame excuses of foreign hand will not help. Just make trips to beg in London or Dubai
Reply Recommend 0
IK
May 11, 2022 12:24pm
Another Srilanka in making..
Reply Recommend 0
Charles
May 11, 2022 12:28pm
next Srilanka, Turkey?
Reply Recommend 0
Owais
May 11, 2022 12:32pm
Imported Govt
Reply Recommend 0
Owais
May 11, 2022 12:32pm
PDM destroying the economy !! and bring collapse of system
Reply Recommend 0
markhor
May 11, 2022 12:34pm
Where is GEO news?
Reply Recommend 0
Accent
May 11, 2022 12:35pm
Drop in remittances is on the cards since the overseas no longer deserve to vote. No vote no remittances.
Reply Recommend 0
Inzi
May 11, 2022 12:37pm
@Salman, Economy failure is usually blamed on last 3 to 4 years of administration. Imported government cannot act fast enough to fix it.
Reply Recommend 0
John
May 11, 2022 12:38pm
@F Khan, Sadqe jaoon mein. For how long you will keep blaming IK? Miftah Ismail was saying last month to buy stock as market will sky rocket once SS will come into power.
Reply Recommend 0
Musings, musings
May 11, 2022 12:41pm
Thank you Niazi
Reply Recommend 0
Yaqoob
May 11, 2022 12:47pm
DG ISPR . Please throw some light on this.
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
May 11, 2022 12:49pm
more humiliation on its way for imported govt
Reply Recommend 0
Abdul Jabbar
May 11, 2022 12:49pm
Rome was not built in a day.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
May 11, 2022 01:04pm
Fruits of Ishaq Dar's planning for Pak economy!
Reply Recommend 0
Sahil hisar
May 11, 2022 01:04pm
China makes another Sri Lanka , game changer !!
Reply Recommend 0
Atif
May 11, 2022 01:07pm
Spend on defence now. People can eat grass.
Reply Recommend 0
Mushtaq
May 11, 2022 01:07pm
United we stand. divided we fall
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Malaria aamir ahmed
May 11, 2022 01:10pm
Come on PKR..... 200 is just round the corner... wish you can continue to perform like this and cross 400 very very soon!!!all the best!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Akbar india
May 11, 2022 01:11pm
Pakistan should take loan from srilanka
Reply Recommend 0
Light at the end of the tunnel
May 11, 2022 01:15pm
imported govt plan: Collapse of the economy, causing suffering and then asking for IMF bailout on ANY terms when people are desperate. We get the plan!
Reply Recommend 0
ST
May 11, 2022 01:55pm
This imported government has brought nothing but woes and miseries
Reply Recommend 0
Usman
May 11, 2022 02:02pm
Where are those who use to love imran for being handsome and could converse in english.This is what your handsome has done.
Reply Recommend 0
Saleem
May 11, 2022 02:03pm
All corrupt and incompetent politicians are responsible for the current plight of the country. People will never spare anyone.
Reply Recommend 0
Arshad
May 11, 2022 02:04pm
Sri Lanka provided a good example for poor Pakistanis to react.
Reply Recommend 0
Realistic
May 11, 2022 02:04pm
Thank you PDM
Reply Recommend 0
Realistic
May 11, 2022 02:04pm
Thank you Shobaz
Reply Recommend 0
Akram
May 11, 2022 02:05pm
Mehangai March anyone?
Reply Recommend 0
Shaun
May 11, 2022 02:12pm
But we have CPEC, the Game Changer.
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
May 11, 2022 02:15pm
And PM is on holiday!
Reply Recommend 0
KoshurBhatta
May 11, 2022 03:10pm
Bring back IK
Reply Recommend 0
Jazz
May 11, 2022 05:14pm
It is not right after new govt it is actually 1pkr=190usd. Check again Miftah has done magic recovery of economy
Reply Recommend 0
Shahid
May 11, 2022 05:42pm
Instead of worrying about $, think hard about who has disgraced international face of Pak Rupee over decades of unconstrained loot and plunder, mismanagement and destruction of infrastructure, agriculture, industry, sense of responsibility, governance, justice, merit, ethics and morality. You will only reap what you sow.
Reply Recommend 0
Xid
May 11, 2022 06:01pm
@Inzi, then why topple the previous government when you dont have enough time only to create chaos
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
May 11, 2022 07:39pm
Don’t Worry! A lot of ‘all-time-highs’ are going to be achieved by this government.
Reply Recommend 0
Hamid
May 11, 2022 07:47pm
Imran had destroyed our economy in 3 years he crushed rupee much as possible
Reply Recommend 0
Hamid
May 11, 2022 07:48pm
Irony is how people putting blame on New government over 3 to 5 rupee gain in dollar while ignoring 45% hike which resulted due to imran khans policies
Reply Recommend 0

