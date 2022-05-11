Kohat realtors want ban on land transfer lifted

KOHAT: The property dealers’ association has asked the deputy commissioner to lift the ban on land transfers and allow the registration of housing societies having less than 160 kanals of land with the tehsil municipal administration.

The demand was made by association’s president Pir Kamran Shah and other members during a meeting with deputy commissioner Roshan Mehsud the other day, according to a statement issued here on Tuesday.

Mr Shah informed the deputy commissioner that ban on transfer of land had troubled the general public. He said lifting of the ban on land transfers would help the administration generate handsome revenues.

WORKSHOP: Speakers at a workshop held here on Tuesday asked for swift registration of FIRs to ensure early punishment of people involved in human trafficking.

The workshop was organised jointly by the police and judiciary to inform the participants about swift punishments meted out to the culprits under the Prevention of Trafficking in Persons Act, 2018.

They emphasised the need for the stakeholders to implement the Act in letter and spirit.

The workshop held at the police club was attended by SP investigations Syed Inayat Ali Shah, SHOs, officials of social welfare and labour departments, regional director prosecution Ahmed Bakhsh, district public prosecutor Faheem Khan, district investigation officers and DSP legal Ishaq Gul.

SP investigations and the regional director prosecution informed the participants about the renewed process of implementation and punishments under the Act.

They said effective implementation of the Act would ensure purging the society of evil-natured people.

They stressed that it was the responsibility of every individual to uphold the supremacy of law and justice.

Published in Dawn, May 11th, 2022