ANP doctors’ wing offers services to Afghan people

PESHAWAR: Malgari Doctaran, an organisation of medics affiliated with Awami National Party, has offered its services to people of Afghanistan and asked the United Nations to include its members in any medical mission being formed for the war-ravaged country.

Speaking at a function organised by Pabbi Intellectual Club on Monday, Dr Saeedur Rehman of Malgari Doctaran appealed to World Health Organisation and Unicef to take on board the members of the organisation about the medical teams being formed to work for provision of healthcare services to the violence-stricken people of the neighbouring Afghanistan.

He said that Malgari Doctaran was willing to deploy its members in Afghanistan and assist the people in seeking health services where the infrastructure was damaged owing to four decades of war.

“Our organisation appeals to the provincial and federal governments to strive to help the people of Afghanistan. We have specialists for nearly all medical disciplines who are eager to provide diagnostic and treatment services to their Afghan brethren,” said Dr Saeed.

Malgari Doctaran plans to treat local patients at discounted rates

Dr Shaukat Jamal Amirzada, head of Bacha Khan Trust Health Foundation, said that they had planned to establish small outlets in private medical centres and offer diagnostic services to patients at discounted rates. “Due to the skyrocketing cost of the medical services, we want to share the burden of people,” he added.

The event was attended by members of Malgari Doctaran from different parts of the province and abroad wherein they discussed speeding up social welfare activities in line with the vision of Bacha Khan.

Prof Ghareeb Nawaz, a former head of ENT department at Hayatabad Medical Complex, said that the organisation was established in 1986 to take forward the message of Bacha Khan and Abdul Wali Khan by serving the people.

He said that doctors were also being exploited and deprived of the rights. “We have been carrying out activities for career counselling of the young doctors to enable them to pursue their profession in a right way,” he added.

Dr Mian Shahidzeb, a US-based rheumatologist, said that he had planned to start online programme for training of local doctors to scale up their capacity. “Currently, most patients go for treatment outside the province because of shortage of rheumatologists, which creates economic and health problems for them,” he added.

He said that Bacha Khan was known worldwide as he was nominated twice for Noble Prize because his only mission was to help downtrodden. “In the long run, we also plan to set up a teaching hospital and college to be named after Bacha Khan,” he added.

Known psychiatrist Dr Mian Iftikhar Hussain told the event that the organisation was holding seminars and workshop to promote medical ethics among health professional and serve the people of the land.

“Our mission is serving people and promoting non-violence in the society. Our members are taking active part in natural and manmade calamities. During the Covid-19, we not only played role in management of patients but also distributed foodstuff among the people, who had lost their jobs due to pandemic,” he said.

Published in Dawn,May 10th, 2022