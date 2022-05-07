DAWN.COM Logo

PM Shehbaz announces Rs2bn development grant for KP's Bisham

Dawn.comPublished May 7, 2022 - Updated May 7, 2022 07:30pm
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addresses a gathering in Bisham on Saturday. — DawnNewsTV
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday announced a development grant of Rs2 billion for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Bisham tehsil to resolve civic and municipal issues related to water and road maintenance.

Addressing a large gathering in Bisham, he also announced a medical college for the area.

Prime Minister Shehbaz said that among other measures, he would make efforts to ensure the completion of the Puran grid station in three months and expedite work on the Bisham-Khwazakhela expressway.

The premier said Punjab would be reducing wheat prices and appealed to KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan to do so as well. He added that if the chief minister did not reduce the prices, then he would himself "give money for cheaper wheat".

The price of wheat in KP and Punjab would be brought at par over the next few days, he added.

Shehbaz reassured the people that they would have no complaint with his government in regards to wheat supply since it was present in "ample amount". "Only your [provincial] government will have to fairly and transparently distribute it," he added.

He also appealed to the KP chief minister to make medicines and treatment for poor people free in hospitals, otherwise, PM Shehbaz said he would address the issue himself and ensure the free provision of health facilities.

Shehbaz said that if he was given the opportunity then he would ensure free health services in all hospitals of the country.

"People of KP, it is my promise to you that I will rest only after solving your basic issues," he assured.

The prime minister said he would "work day and night" to make KP a great province. He said Pakistan would progress when KP, Sindh and Balochistan developed as well alongside Punjab.

He also called on the people to struggle and strive for the country's progress. The premier said that Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi had offered aid during his recent visits but "begging" would not help revitalise the country.

PM Shehbaz also criticised the PTI government for its performance, lamenting "historic" inflation, accruing of loans worth Rs2.4 trillion, no new hospitals in KP and delay in development projects while taking credit for projects initiated by the PML-N.

Referring to PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan, PM Shehbaz said he did not talk about his government's performance during his recent speeches because "he doesn't have anything [to show]."

