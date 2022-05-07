DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 07, 2022

Uttar Pradesh Madrassa Board chief backs Uniform Civil Code in India

Dawn.comPublished May 7, 2022 - Updated May 7, 2022 11:31am

Uttar Pradesh (UP) Board of Madrassa Education chairperson Iftikhar Ahmad Javed has backed the idea of bringing in a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in India, stating that it is being opposed only by those who want to keep Muslims oppressed, a report published in The Times of India said.

Javed said the UCC should have been brought in right when India gained independence and personal laws should not have been divided into Hindu and Muslim.

He said the UCC is being opposed by those who want to keep Muslims subjugated and not let them join the mainstream. He further asked when criminal proceedings in India are one and the same for all, why shouldn't personal laws be the same.

"All Indians have equal rights as citizens of the country, be it in elections through voting or have a uniform criminal law across the nation. What is the problem in accepting UCC then? We have been late in implementing this. UCC should have been brought in when the country gained independence 75 years ago," the TOI quoted Javed as saying.

"At the time, bifurcations in law such as the Hindu Court, Hindu Marriage Act, Hindu law were made. Hindu-Muslim should not have been done at that time," he said, adding that UCC had not been implemented even when the Indian Supreme Court had advocated for it several times. Javed blamed the previous government for inaction.

"There is no problem in UCC. People have been claiming it will affect Indian minorities but there is no draft of the law as yet. No one knows what is going to be in the law unless a draft has been presented. If all of us have equal rights as citizens, UCC will also be uniformly applicable to all," the ToI quoted Javed as saying.

He blamed religious and political leaders for opposing the UCC even though its draft is yet to be finalised. "Some people have the habit of opposing anything the government does. These people are of the mentality that if the oppressed minority is brought into the mainstream, who will satiate their egos then? These people had also opposed the polio drops once," he added.

