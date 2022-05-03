Fire destroys many houses, kills animals in Matiari

HYDERABAD: A fire broke out in New Saeedabad taluka of Matiari district on Monday reducing around about a dozen houses and killing 25 to 30 goats. The cause of the fire could not ascertained immediately.

Some villagers believed that speedy winds had caused a spark in bushes of Khair Mohammad Brohi village and then the fire engulfed nearby houses.

Administration officials and Rangers personnel rushed to the village. The houses of Raham, Manthar, Zafar, Mehboob, Israr and Nisar were gutted.

Fire tenders from Hala, Matiari and Hyderabad rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire.

In another incident, a fire broke out in Darya Khan Rahu village of the same taluka and destroyed five houses. The houses belonged to Saleem, Aziz, Mitho and Mohram.

Published in Dawn,May 3rd, 2022