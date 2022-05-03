DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 04, 2022

Fire destroys many houses, kills animals in Matiari

The Newspaper's Staff CorrespondentPublished May 3, 2022 - Updated May 4, 2022 12:43pm
PEOPLE wait for fire tenders as the blaze rages through their village.—INP
PEOPLE wait for fire tenders as the blaze rages through their village.—INP

HYDERABAD: A fire broke out in New Saeedabad taluka of Matiari district on Monday reducing around about a dozen houses and killing 25 to 30 goats. The cause of the fire could not ascertained immediately.

Some villagers believed that speedy winds had caused a spark in bushes of Khair Mohammad Brohi village and then the fire engulfed nearby houses.

Administration officials and Rangers personnel rushed to the village. The houses of Raham, Manthar, Zafar, Mehboob, Israr and Nisar were gutted.

Fire tenders from Hala, Matiari and Hyderabad rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire.

In another incident, a fire broke out in Darya Khan Rahu village of the same taluka and destroyed five houses. The houses belonged to Saleem, Aziz, Mitho and Mohram.

Published in Dawn,May 3rd, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

03 May, 2022

Press Freedom Day

DEMAGOGUERY cloaked in the guise of populism is sweeping many parts of the globe, including our region. The ...
Upping the ante
Updated 03 May, 2022

Upping the ante

The government’s reaction to the Madina incident is wholly unacceptable.
Updated 04 May, 2022

Men on the moon

CONTROVERSY surrounding the sighting of the Eid crescent has become an annual spectacle in Pakistan, in contrast to...
Updated 02 May, 2022

Rights record

The HRCP’s annual report on the state of our civil liberties and rights paints a sorry picture of where our nation stands.
02 May, 2022

Census and polls

IT is critically important that the next general elections are held in a manner that certifies that they are free,...
02 May, 2022

Doping scandal

IT’S the third case in just over three years of widespread doping in a single sporting discipline in Pakistan. If...