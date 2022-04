MUZAFFARGARH: A first-year student was allegedly raped by five men at gunpoint.

Two friends took the student to field at Gulwala Basira where five armed men raped him. His family cried out for justice and arrest of the perpetrators.

Police registered a case after the rape allegation proved.

They said the main suspect had been arrested and raids were being carried out to arrest others.

