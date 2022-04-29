Plea against removal of 200 names from ECL rejected

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Thursday dismissed as not maintainable a petition challenging removal of names from the Exit Control List (ECL) of around 200 politicians, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who have been facing trials in cases pertaining to alleged corruption and other offences.

A two-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice Ahmed Ali M Sheikh, was hearing a petition filed by Syed Mehmood Akhtar Naqvi challenging the federal government notification to remove the names of over 200 high-profile persons, including the incumbent PM. The petitioner submitted that the names of these “high-profile suspects” were placed on the ECL on the recommendation of the National Accountability Bureau and the Federal Investigation Agency.

He submitted that these high-profile suspects were facing trial in cases of heinous offences, adding that they had allegedly plundered the national exchequer and shifted the money abroad.

The petitioner argued that since the previous federal government had put these personalities on the no-fly list on the directives of relevant courts, their names could not be taken off from the list without seeking prior orders from the courts.

He stated that Article 248 of the Constitution did not give immunity from facing trial in the criminal cases, adding that the Supreme Court and the high courts had rendered their verdicts on this specific point.

The petitioner pleaded to declare the decision to remove their names from the ECL illegal and unconstitutional. He also pleaded to suspend the notification issued by the interior ministry to this effect.

After hearing arguments, the court reserved its order on the maintainability of the plea. Later, announcing its order, the bench dismissed the petition for not being maintainable.

