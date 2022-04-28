DAWN.COM Logo

UK's Conservatives investigating reports of lawmaker ‘watching porn in parliament’

AFPPublished April 28, 2022 - Updated April 28, 2022 10:03am

LONDON: Britain’s ruling Conservative party said on Wednesday that it is investigating claims one of its MPs watched pornography on his mobile phone in the House of Commons chamber.

The allegation came as at least 56 MPs, including three ministers, are probed over allegations of sexual misconduct by parliament’s own complaints office.

The Conservative party has been accused of misogyny after the Mail on Sunday last week quoted unnamed Tory MPs accusing the deputy leader of the opposition Labour party, Angela Rayner, of trying to distract Prime Minister Boris Johnson with her legs.

British media reported that the porn claim was first made during a meeting of up to 50 Conservative lawmakers on Tuesday night.

Published in Dawn, April 28th, 2022

