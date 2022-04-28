DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 28, 2022

SpaceX launches another mission to ISS for Nasa

AFPPublished April 28, 2022 - Updated April 28, 2022 10:08am
Astronauts Kjell Lindgren, Robert Hines and Samantha Cristoforetti leave their crew quarters to begin a six-month expedition on the International Space Station.—Reuters
Astronauts Kjell Lindgren, Robert Hines and Samantha Cristoforetti leave their crew quarters to begin a six-month expedition on the International Space Station.—Reuters

WASHINGTON: Days after a SpaceX Dragon capsule crewed by wealthy adventurers splashed down off Florida’s coast, another launched on Wednesday, this time for a Nasa mission to the International Space Station.

The Crew-4 mission blasted off from the Kennedy Space Center at 3:52am, carrying Americans Kjell Lindgren, Bob Hines and Jessica Watkins, as well as Italian Samantha Cristoforetti of the European Space Agency. The event was livestreamed on Nasa’s website and social media.

The rapid turnaround time for SpaceX — a little under 40 hours between recovering one crew and sending up another — is a sign of an increasingly busy human spaceflight calendar since Elon Musk’s company became NASA’s mainstay astronaut taxi in 2020.

Between 2011 — when the Space Shuttle programme ended — and 2020, Nasa was reliant on Russian Soyuz rockets for the service.

“Think how the Cape has transformed, think about all of those abandoned launchpads on the Cape, and how they are roaring back to life,” Nasa Administrator Bill Nelson said in a press call Tuesday.

Crew-4 will join the Crew-3 quartet, who are approaching the end of their five-month rotation on the ISS, as well as three Russians on the Russian segment of the orbital outpost. A date for Crew-3’s return will be set soon.

Crew-4 is due to carry out hundreds of scientific experiments, including ongoing research into growing plants without soil in space.

Another involves developing an artificial human retina, leveraging the microgravity environment of the ISS to help deposit layer after layer of thin films of protein.

Published in Dawn, April 28th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated 28 Apr, 2022

An unlikely profile

The insurgency is evolving in a direction that makes it imperative for the authorities to revisit their approach to it.
28 Apr, 2022

Oil shortages

AS the public braces itself for intensified power blackouts in the middle of a countrywide heatwave, reports of...
28 Apr, 2022

Missing teenager case

CLARITY eludes several aspects of the Dua Zehra case. The dilemma of not knowing which side to believe stems from...
Updated 27 Apr, 2022

Attack on Chinese

Disparate Baloch militant groups are coming together in bid to restructure insurgency and beef up their numbers.
27 Apr, 2022

Verdict delayed

YET again, a verdict on the PTI foreign funding case appears to have eluded us. Relieving the party of its objection...
Updated 27 Apr, 2022

Long life for all

MANY of the country’s health challenges can be easily tackled by fixing gaps in the preventive healthcare...