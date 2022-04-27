DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 27, 2022

Terrorist killed in Bannu encounter

The Newspaper's CorrespondentPublished April 27, 2022 - Updated April 27, 2022 10:15am

LAKKI MARWAT: A suspected terrorist was killed and two Counter-Terrorism Department police commandos were injured in an encounter in Bannu on Tuesday.

An official said the police and CTD commandos raided a hideout near Maal Mandi area on a tip-off. He said the personnel came under fire when they started laying a siege to the hideout.

Two CTD commandos, including Assistant Sub-Inspector Shafeedullah and Lower Head Constable Ashraf Ali were injured in the attack, the official said, adding a terrorist identified as Asif was killed when the personnel returned the fire. He said the slain terrorist was wanted by police in target killing of DSP Jalil Khan and a constable, Iftikhar Khan.

Published in Dawn, April 27th, 2022

