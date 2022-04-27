PML-N set to launch mass contact drive after Eid

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has announced to launch mass contact campaign after Eidul Fitr to show its power and counter Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s narrative against the federal government.

According to insiders, the party leadership has directed its organisational units to take appropriate steps to counter the narrative of PTI chairman Imran Khan about alleged conspiracy against his government.

It was learnt that the party would hold its first public meeting in Attock and the second in Mansehra in the first week of May. The party has already decided to mobilise workers in various parts of Punjab during Ramazan.

However, the sources said that the schedule of public meetings would be announced after the visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to Saudi Arabia.

The public meetings in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be held in Peshawar, Swat and Abbottabad. Besides other central leaders, Maryam Nawaz will also address these meetings.

The PML-N leaders, it was learnt, would focus on highlighting different issues to counter the PTI narrative.

Published in Dawn, April 27th, 2022