Today's Paper | April 27, 2022

FIRs against officials over village fire ordered

The Newspaper's CorrespondentPublished April 27, 2022 - Updated April 27, 2022 10:00am

DADU: The district and sessions court on Tuesday ordered the anti-corruption police to register FIRs against former Dadu deputy commissioner, administrators of Mehar and Khairpur Nathan Shah town committees and Dadu taluka municipal committee over negligence in duty during a tragic fire incident in Faiz Mohammad Daryani Chandio village on April 18 in which 10 children died and 20 villagers suffered injuries.

The court issued the orders on a public interest petition filed by a local lawyer, Pir Ghulam Mohammad, raising questions over pathetic response by the district and town administrations to the incident.

The petitioner held former Dadu DC Samiullah Nissar Shaikh, administrator of Mehar town committee Fahimullah Lakhiar, administrator of Khairpur Nathan Shah town committee Sono Khan Chandio and administrator Dadu taluka municipal committee, Zulfiqar Ali Jatoi, responsible for the irreparable losses which, he contended, could have been avoided had the officers concerned performed their duties professionally and honestly.

The respondent officers did not appear in the court and in their absence the judge directed the ACE police to register FIRs against them.

Meanwhile, fourteen policemen were terminated from their service for pilfering 1,000 ration bags meant for the fire-hit families of Faiz Mohammad Daryani Chandio village.

Dadu SSP Irfan Ali Samoo on Monday fired ASI Shahnawaz Lakhiar, ASI Mohammad Ismail Soomro, constables Ali Gohar Chandio, Gulzar Ali, Abbas Ali Panhwar, Ali Hussain, Shafi Mohammad, Mian Naseer Mohammad Kalhoro, Kafeel Ahmed, Pervaiz Ali, Mohammad Hussain Chandio, Kashif Hussain, Asad Ali and police van driver Waheed Ali Khaskheli.

Published in Dawn, April 27th, 2022

