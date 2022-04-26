At least 4 killed in blast at Karachi University

At least four people were killed in a blast near the University of Karachi's commerce department on Tuesday, according to the Sindh police chief.

Sindh IG Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar confirmed the death toll in a telephone call with Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah. A handout from the CM's office quoted the officer as saying that the blast took place in a van at approximately 2:30pm.

Television footage showed a white van in flames with plumes of smoke rising from its remains while the windows of nearby buildings were shattered. The van appeared to be turning towards the Confucius Institute, located next to the commerce department, when the incident took place.

Footage also showed police and rescue services present at the scene of the incident.

Speaking to the media, DIG East Muqaddas Haider, said initial information showed the van was headed to the institute after leaving the hostel.

"The explosion took place at the van's right side at the [university's] entrance. We are still establishing what type of explosion it was," Haider said, confirming that four people had been killed.

When asked to comment on the nature of the blast, the DIG said it was too early to say anything definitively. Haider said CCTV footage was being analysed and the nature of the blast would only be confirmed after the bomb disposal squad submitted its report.

Meanwhile, the chief minister directed the Counter-Terrorism Department and SSP East to immediately reach the site of the incident. Shah issued directives for the injured to be shifted to Dow University Hospital and also asked the Karachi commissioner to submit a report.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources, such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.