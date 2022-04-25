DAWN.COM Logo

Eight houses gutted in Tharparkar

The Newspaper's CorrespondentPublished April 25, 2022 - Updated April 25, 2022 10:05am

MITHI: Eight houses and other structures along with all household articles, grain stocks and personal belongings of their occupants were gutted in two incidents of fire in Tharparkar district on Sunday.

In Jam Khan Jo Wandhio village near Nagarparkar town, a fire broke out in one house and engulfed two adjacent ones. It reduced everything inside to ashes, the affected families represented by Dodo Khaskheli said.

In the other incident, a fire destroyed five houses and other structures in Malanhor Veera village near Mithi.

Residents of the two villages put out the fire on their own and deplored that the municipal committees concerned were repeatedly approached for help but fire tenders were not sent to the villages.

Published in Dawn, April 25th, 2022

