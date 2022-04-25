Assault on minor girl protested in Swat

SWAT: Civil society activists demonstrated in Saidu Sharif here on Sunday against the assault on a minor girl by a man, and the police’s ‘failure’ to curb such incidents in the district.

Holding banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of their demands, the protesters chanted slogans against the police.

The activists said a man had raped a six-year-old girl in Rahimabad area on April 18, but the police were not taking proper action against him. They asked the police to conduct an impartial inquiry into the incident and bring the culprit to justice.

However, DSP city Bacha Hazrat said that the suspect had already been arrested and a case registered against shim.

Published in Dawn, April 25th, 2022