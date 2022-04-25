DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 25, 2022

Assault on minor girl protested in Swat

A CorrespondentPublished April 25, 2022 - Updated April 25, 2022 10:32am
Civil society activists demonstrated in Saidu Sharif here on Sunday against the assault on a minor girl by a man, and the police’s ‘failure’ to curb such incidents in the district. — Dawn
Civil society activists demonstrated in Saidu Sharif here on Sunday against the assault on a minor girl by a man, and the police’s ‘failure’ to curb such incidents in the district. — Dawn

SWAT: Civil society activists demonstrated in Saidu Sharif here on Sunday against the assault on a minor girl by a man, and the police’s ‘failure’ to curb such incidents in the district.

Holding banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of their demands, the protesters chanted slogans against the police.

The activists said a man had raped a six-year-old girl in Rahimabad area on April 18, but the police were not taking proper action against him. They asked the police to conduct an impartial inquiry into the incident and bring the culprit to justice.

However, DSP city Bacha Hazrat said that the suspect had already been arrested and a case registered against shim.

Published in Dawn, April 25th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

25 Apr, 2022

Flawed perspective

EVEN while accounting for rhetorical flourishes that are part and parcel of politics, former prime minister Imran...
25 Apr, 2022

Right to travel

INTERIOR Minister Rana Sanaullah has said there are nearly 3,000 people on the Exit Control List and the government...
Updated 25 Apr, 2022

Polio setback

A polio-free status is still eluding us but recent experience has shown that it is not impossible to achieve.
No conspiracy
Updated 24 Apr, 2022

No conspiracy

Imran made selfish political use of a secret diplomatic communication to squeeze his way back into the running for the next polls.
24 Apr, 2022

Punjab uncertainty

POLITICAL uncertainty in Punjab deepened further on Saturday after a tweet by President Arif Alvi quashed reports...
24 Apr, 2022

Politicians’ misogyny

IN the patriarchal and often perverse view of many Pakistani politicians, women are mere puppets whose use lies...