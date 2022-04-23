DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 23, 2022

Lawmaker named in murder case flees from sub-jail

Bureau ReportPublished April 23, 2022 - Updated April 23, 2022 10:36am

PESHAWAR: An independent member of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Faisal Zaman, who was arrested last year in a double murder case, on Friday escaped from the MPA hostel, which had been declared a sub-jail for him.

SSP operations Peshawar Haroon Rashid Khan confirmed his escape. “The MPA hostel had been declared sub-jail for him due to the ongoing session of the provincial assembly and jail staff was deployed there,” he said. However, he said that the MPA managed to escape on Friday.

SSP Haroon Rashid said that the police were looking for him.

The MPA was arrested on June 11, 2021, after an anti-terrorism court had rejected his pre-arrest bail petition.

He was charged with the murder of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s provincial deputy general secretary Malik Tahir Iqbal and a former councillor, Sardar Gul Nawaz.

Published in Dawn, April 23rd, 2022

