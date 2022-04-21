DAWN.COM Logo

April 21, 2022

Illegal quarrying in Margalla Hills detected

The Newspaper's CorrespondentPublished April 21, 2022 - Updated April 21, 2022 10:08am

TAXILA: The Punjab Mines and Mineral department has detected illegal quarrying at Margalla Hills in Taxila.

The department also confiscated drillers and empty containers of the explosives as evidence which were utilised for illegal quarrying.

The team also recorded statements of the labourers busy in quarrying in the area.

As the Margalla Hills have been declared as a national park by the federal government in 1980, the stone crushers were shifted to different parts of Taxila and Hassanabdal valley including Salargah.

When contacted, Raja Javaid Iqbal superintendent Mines at Punjab Mines and Mineral department Rawalpindi district chapter confirmed that the department had detected illegal quarrying at Salargah hills which was carried out illegally outside the lease area.

He said a case had been registered against the violator with Taxila police station.

Published in Dawn, April 21st, 2022

