Today's Paper | April 20, 2022

Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan quits as Jamaat’s provincial emir

Bureau ReportPublished April 20, 2022 - Updated April 20, 2022 10:27am

PESHAWAR: Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan on Tuesday resigned from the office of the Jamaat-i-Islami’s provincial emir saying he wants to focus on his responsibilities as a lawmaker.

Jamaat chief Sirajul Haq accepted the resignation and made central deputy emir of the party Prof Mohammad Ibrahim Khan as the acting provincial emir.

In a social media message, Mr Mushtaq said he had requested the party’s central leadership to relieve him from the office of the provincial emir soon after his election for the third consecutive term of three years in Oct 2021, but the leadership asked him to stay put at least until the local body elections were held in the province.

He said as the local body polls were over, he reminded the leadership of his request to relinquish the provincial emir’s post, and the request was immediately accepted.

“Now, I will be able to perform my obligations as a senator aptly,” he said.

Published in Dawn, April 20th, 2022

