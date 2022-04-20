Green Line time extended for Eid shoppers

KARACHI: The timing of the Green Line bus service has been extended for two hours considering the expected shopping rush ahead of Eidul Fitr.

The 80 buses, with 40 moving from Numaish to Abdullah Chowk in Surjani Town and 40 moving the other way around from 7am till 10pm at three-minute intervals, will now be operational from 7am till 11.30pm from Abdullah Chowk to Numaish and from 7am till 12.30am (after midnight) from Numaish to Abdullah Chowk.

“We decided to extend the timings of the bus operations by another couple of hours keeping in mind that there are several shopping centres and malls along the Green Line route where passengers would like to stop over for their Eid shopping after iftar and even after the Taraveeh prayers,” Abdul Aziz, the senior manager, Bus Operation and Intelligence Transport System of the Sindh Infrastructure Development Company Ltd, informed Dawn on Tuesday.

Published in Dawn, April 20th, 2022