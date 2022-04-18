DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 18, 2022

Verdict in Sri Lankan citizen Priyantha Kumara's lynching expected today

Rana BilalPublished April 18, 2022 - Updated April 18, 2022 12:54pm
Sri Lankan citizen Priyantha Kumara who was lynched in Sialkot last year. — Photo by Imran Sadiq/File
Sri Lankan citizen Priyantha Kumara who was lynched in Sialkot last year. — Photo by Imran Sadiq/File

An anti-terrorism court is expected to announce the verdict in Sri Lankan citizen Priyantha Kumara's lynching case on Monday (today).

Kumara was lynched by a mob comprising hundreds of protesters, including the employees of the factory in Sialkot he was the manager of, on December 3. The mob had tortured him to death and later burnt his body.

A first information report was registered against 900 workers of Rajco Industries on the application of Uggoki Station House Officer Armaghan Maqt under sections 302, 297, 201, 427, 431, 157, 149 of the Pakistan Penal Code and 7 and 11WW of the Anti-Terrorism Act. Scores of suspects were arrested in the following days.

The incident saw widespread outrage and condemnation across Pakistan with politicians, scholars and civil society members calling for swift punishment to be meted out to the perpetrators.

The ATC had indicted 89 individuals accused of the lynching on March 12. According to the challan submitted by the police, 80 of the accused are adults while nine of them are minors.

Judge Natasha Naseem had conducted the trial in Lahore's Kot Lakhpat jail.

The statements of the accused had been recorded under Section 342 of the Code of Criminal Procedures (CrPC).

Five prosecutors, including Senior Special Prosecutor Abdul Rauf Wattoo, appeared during the trial. The prosecution had made 46 eyewitnesses part of the challan.

According to the challan, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, videos, digital evidence, DNA evidence, forensic evidence, eyewitnesses, including Kumara's colleague who had tried to save him from the mob, were made part of the investigation.

It stated that footage from 10 digital video recorders in the factory was sent for forensic analysis, while the accused were traced via videos from social media and footage recovered from the mobile phones of 55 accused.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated 18 Apr, 2022

Missing cabinet

We now have a situation where two key coalition partners are sending signals that they may not be part of the new cabinet.
Updated 18 Apr, 2022

Toshakhana saga

GIFTS sometimes come with a political price tag, and the change in government has opened a new chapter in the...
18 Apr, 2022

Al Aqsa attack

THE appalling Israeli raid on the Al Aqsa mosque premises on Friday morning deserves to be condemned in the ...
17 Apr, 2022

Lawmakers or lawbreakers?

WHAT happened inside the Punjab Assembly on Saturday was nothing less than a brazen attack on the Constitution,...
Updated 17 Apr, 2022

PM, not CM

PRIME MINISTER Shehbaz Sharif has declared that he intends to work at ‘Pakistan speed’ which is a reference to...
17 Apr, 2022

Momentous loss

IT will be difficult to fill the vacuum left behind by Bilquis Edhi, who passed away on Friday. Aptly referred to as...