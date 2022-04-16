Qasim Suri resigns as deputy speaker ahead of NA session

Qasim Suri resigned as deputy speaker of the National Assembly on Saturday, less than an hour before a session of the house where voting on a no-trust motion against him was to take place.

Sharing a copy of his resignation on Twitter, Suri said his move signified his association with the vision of his party, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), and democracy.

"We will never compromise on Pakistan's sovereignty and integrity. We will fight for the country's interests and independence. We will go to any length to protect Pakistan," he tweeted.

PTI leader and former information minister Fawad Chaudhry lauded Suri, stating that the way in which he "fought against a foreign conspiracy" would go down in history. He added that Suri would be remembered as someone who was brave and loyal to the country.

Suri, who had also been functioning as the acting speaker following the resignation of Asad Qaiser, faced severe criticism in recent days over a contentious April 3 ruling to dismiss a no-confidence motion against former prime minister Imran Khan and his decision to defer the session scheduled for the NA speaker's election from April 16 to April 22 as a delaying tactic.

Earlier this week, he also came under fire for accepting the resignations of the PTI MNAs, who had quit the NA en masse right before the election of Shehbaz Sharif as the country's new prime minister following Khan's ouster. The PPP and PML-N accused Suri of pressuring the NA secretariat into accepting the resignations.

Merely three days before Shehbaz's election on April 11 and on the eve of Khan's ouster, the former opposition had filed a no-trust motion against Suri, saying he had "repeatedly violated the rules, parliamentary practices, democratic norms and traditions, and even Constitutional provisions and when presiding over the House, failed to conduct proceedings in an orderly manner to enable productive debate on issues of public importance".

The resolution was submitted by Murtaza Javed Abbasi of the PML-N, who had stated that instead of performing his role fairly and impartially, Suri acted in a "blatantly partisan manner" that had favoured the government and frequently deprived the opposition of their right to voice their views and the views of their electorates.

Referring to Suri's decision to dismiss the no-trust move against the prime minister, the resolution said Suri "wilfully and mala fidely subverted the Constitution" and his actions fell under the purview of Article 6, which is related to treason.

On Friday, members of the NA had received a circular from Additional Secretary of Legislation of the NA Secretariat Muhammad Mushtaq informing them that the motion for leave to move the resolution for removal of the deputy speaker from the office would be taken up on April 16 (today).

Raja Pervaiz Ashraf to take oath as NA speaker

The NA Secretariat had already issued a four-point agenda for today that contained voting on the no-confidence resolution, election of the speaker and his oath-taking.

PPP's Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, who is the lone contender for the NA speaker's position, will be administered the oath in today's session.

The office of the speaker had fallen vacant after Asad Qaiser tendered his resignation in line with the PTI’s decision minutes before the voting on the no-confidence resolution against then-prime minister Imran Khan.

Once the assembly elects its speaker today, the focus will move on to the election of deputy speaker for which Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl’s Shahida Akhtar Ali is said to be front runners.