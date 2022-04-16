Punjab Assembly session to elect new CM begins shortly

The Punjab Assembly (PA) is set to begin shortly for a crucial session to elect the province's next chief minister with Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari in the chair.

A tough contest is expected for the top slot between the ruling coalition (PMLQ and PTI) candidate Parvez Elahi and PML-N's Hamza Shehbaz, who is the joint opposition's candidate. Both candidates, along with their supporters, have arrived at the PA.

Elahi is currently the speaker of the house but since he is one of the candidates for chief minister, he cannot preside the session.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made in and around the assembly to prevent any untoward incident before and after the chief minister’s election. Paramilitary Rangers have also been called in to support police.

Ahead of the proceedings, Mazari, who had been restored to his position after the Lahore High Court overturned Speaker Elahi’s order of withdrawing his powers, told journalists that he would ensure "fair and transparent" elections were held today.

"I have given media persons access to the assembly so that they can see how the proceedings are held," he said.

The deputy speaker stated there might be efforts to further delay the voting but "remember I won't take pressure but give it".

In today's session, he revealed, everyone would be allowed to vote including the defector MPAs. "According to Article 63-A, defectors will be allowed to vote. After the session, the party chief will see what needs to be done with them," Mazari added.

Meanwhile, the PTI-PML-Q candidate, Elahi, expressed his distrust in Mazari saying that today's sitting would prove if he was honest or had "other intentions". Earlier, he had also accused the deputy speaker of taking money from Hamza.

The magic number

To be elected as chief minister, a candidate would need at least 186 votes in the 371-member house. In the Punjab Assembly, the PTI has 183 lawmakers, PML-Q 10, PML-N 165, PPP seven, five are independent and one belongs to Rah-i-Haq.

The decisive factor in the election is expected to be the support of dissident PTI lawmakers that are part of the Jahangir Tarin and Aleem Khan groups, which have the support of around 24 lawmakers. Representatives of both groups have already announced they are backing opposition candidate Hamza Shehbaz for the chief minister's post.

Meanwhile, Dawn reported that the PTI coalition candidate Parvez Elahi had failed to muster the support of 186 MPAs required to win the chief minister election, and was now hoping that the joint opposition would also not be able to show the magic number.

According to a dissident PTI member, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, the PML-Q’s only hope is that the opposition fails to show 186 MPAs for Hamza Shehbaz’s election as chief minister and both sides may go for a ‘run-off’ election and show a higher number of MPAs on its side.

“All the 24 dissident [PTI] MPAs are standing with the opposition as they were hurt by their party leaders in its three years and eight months rule in the Centre and Punjab,” the MPA added.

Elahi's spokesman Fayyazul Hassan Chohan said that the candidate having 186 votes would become chief minister and if no one shows the magic number, any candidate who has the support of more members would become the Punjab chief minister.

He urged the dissident MPAs to return to their party as they, under the law, would not get any benefit from the PML-N government. Instead, Chohan said, they would be unseated and disqualified through a process by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

He claimed that the dissident MPAs had started contacting Elahi as they were being pressurised by their families due to former PM Imran Khan’s popularity in the public.

Chaos over CM election

The Punjab Assembly had to elect the new leader of the house after Usman Buzdar's resignation last month. However, the elections have been stalled since.

Since Elahi was contesting for the CM elections, he could not assume his role as the speaker of the assembly which was then passed on to the deputy speaker.

The voting, which was first supposed to held on April 3, was adjourned for three days because of a ruckus between the opposition and government lawmakers inside the assembly. Later, Deputy Speaker Mazari issued another notification, delaying the session further to April 16.

However, in a late night development on April 5, Mazari superseded his earlier order and summoned the PA to meet at 7:30pm on April 6 — a development that was denied by a spokesperson for the provincial assembly and the PML-Q.

Mazari's sudden change of heart to hold the session earlier than April 16 was termed the ‘handiwork’ of the PML-N leadership that allegedly wooed him through a ‘good offer’.

Amidst the confusion on whether or not the session would take place on April 6, Elahi, using his powers as speaker, declared the deputy speaker's ‘order’ to summon the session ‘illegal’.

The PML-Q leader had also ordered withdrawal of powers delegated to Mazari while a no-confidence motion was also submitted against him by his own fellow lawmakers in the PTI-PML-Q coalition.

Meanwhile, the assembly premises was sealed with barbed wires and a police contingent deployed outside. Opposition lawmakers, who wanted to go inside the premises could not do so. As a result, the joint opposition held a mock session of its own at a private hotel in Lahore, where the PML-N claimed Hamza was "elected" as the chief minister, bagging 199 votes.

The matter was, subsequently, taken to the Lahore High Court by PML-N's Hamza Shahbaz. He demanded "free and fair" elections be held immediately.

During the hearings that followed, LHC CJ Ameer Bhatti restored Mazari's powers and instructed him to hold the elections on the fixed date of April 16.

However, the decision was challenged by Elahi. Yesterday, a two members bench comprising Justice Shujaat Ali Khan and Justice Jawad Hassan rejected the PML-Q leader's plea and directed the deputy speaker to conduct the elections.

The bench also instructed Mazari to facilitate national/international observers, media persons, representatives of the Pakistan Institute of Legislative Development and Transparency, Free and Fair Election Network and other organisations during the election.

Additionally, it ordered the Punjab chief secretary and inspector general of police (IGP) to ensure foolproof security for the election today.