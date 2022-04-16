DAWN.COM Logo

Punjab Assembly session resumes amid chaos after deputy speaker attacked, Elahi injured

Dawn.comPublished April 16, 2022 - Updated April 16, 2022 05:15pm
PTI MPAs throw lotas at the opposition benches and chant slogans during inside the Punjab Assembly on Saturday. – DawnNewsTV
PML-N's Hamza Shehbaz (L) and PML-Q's Parvaiz Elahi. — DawnNewsTV/File
The Punjab Assembly (PA) session, which was scheduled to begin at 11:30am on Saturday to elect the new chief minister, has finally begun after chaos inside the legislature that saw Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari attacked and PML-Q leader Chaudhry Parvez Elahi injured in the ruckus

Television footage showed a bandage wrapped around Elahi's right forearm prior to the resumption of the session.

Earlier, slogans were chanted by both the parties, while PTI members threw lotas at the opposition benches.

When Mazari entered the assembly, members of the treasury benches threw lotas at him and tried to circle him, while one of the MPAs pulled his hair and others were seen taking shots at him. Mazari was immediately shifted to his chamber by assembly guards.

To control the situation inside the house, Punjab SSP Operations along with a huge contingent of police officers entered the assembly in civil clothes but later exited the hall after protests from Elahi.

Meanwhile, the Punjab chief secretary and IG held a meeting inside Mazari's chamber to chalk out a plan to resume the PA session.

Later in the day, officers of the Anti-riots Force, clad in bulletproof jackets, entered the Punjab Assembly via its old gate. They will identify the MPAs who attacked the deputy speaker and arrest them.

'LHC should take suo motu notice'

In a media talk outside the Punjab Assembly following the ruckus, PML-N leader Attaullah Tarar blamed Parvez Elahi and his "group of gangsters" for everything that happened inside the legislature.

"What happened today was a huge violation of the law and Constitution," he said. "Today, the deputy speaker was attacked. This is an incident of terrorism. I have heard Chaudhry Parvez Elahi wants to get one or two people murdered."

He added that Elahi had been encouraging the MPAs when they attacked the deputy speaker.

Tarar called on the Lahore High Court to take suo motu notice of the incident and initiate action against the culprits. "We are here and won't move till midnight."

'Courts can't interfere in proceedings'

Meanwhile, Elahi blamed the PML-N for bringing the police inside the legislature "for the first time since the creation of assemblies".

"Who is police to enter the assembly?" the PML-Q leader said. "We will make sure the inspector general of police (IGP) appears before us and he will be punished for a month."

He said that under the Constitution, the courts can't interfere in assembly proceedings. Speaking to the media, he said that the whole issue started when the court intervened in the matter and questioned how it could dictate what could and could not happen during proceedings.

"The powers of the deputy speaker lie with the speaker of the assembly," he said, adding that the speaker could delegate his powers.

He said he had delegated his powers to the deputy speaker as he was contesting the election for the chief minister of the province. "I stepped down for the sake of free and fair elections. [But] if the deputy speaker misuses his powers on the wrongful backing of the courts, it was going to be challenged."

He went on to say that when the Lahore High Court gave the order allowing the deputy speaker to conduct the session, they suspended his powers as speaker of the house. "This is illegal," he said.

He added that the real "fight" ensued after police entered the assembly, which had not happened before in the country's history. "In my opinion, there can be no bigger stain on democracy than this," he said.

He regretted the fact that treasury lawmakers were bribed into changing sides after being promised money and ministries. "They were shifted to three hotels and from there they were brought [to the assembly] in buses."

Politicians condemn attack on Mazari

The attack on Mazari and the ruckus inside the provincial assembly was strongly crticised by the government and PML-N leaders.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the attack on the deputy speaker "must be condemned in strongest terms possible" and declared the violence inside the assembly "fascism".

PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz followed suit and called out PTI for resorting to "hooliganism" in the face of defeat. "No matter what you do, the right of Punjab will be given to it today," she promised.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said that the attack on the PA deputy speaker was an attack on the courts who had ruled to conduct the election today, the democracy, the Constitution, the federation and the people of South Punjab.

PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal said, "Imran Niazi is hell-bent [on creating] anarchy at all levels." He added that the former prime minister was trying to follow Hitler's disciple.

PML-N's Rana Sanaullah, on the other hand, demanded action be taken against PTI and PML-Q leaders for "desecrating the assembly".

Meanwhile, writer Hina Parvez Butt cautioned that what happened in the assembly today was seen across the world. "The image of Pakistan is being lowered," she regretted.

The Punjab Assembly ruckus was also denounced in the National Assembly session today and a resolution was passed which demanded that the "trend of violence" must be stopped.

Tough contest

A tough contest is expected for the top slot between the ruling coalition (PMLQ and PTI) candidate Parvez Elahi and PML-N's Hamza Shehbaz, who is the joint opposition's candidate. Both candidates, along with their supporters, had arrived at the PA in the morning.

Elahi is currently the speaker of the house but since he is one of the candidates for chief minister, he cannot preside the session.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made in and around the assembly to prevent any untoward incident before and after the chief minister’s election. Paramilitary Rangers have also been called in to support police.

Ahead of the proceedings, Mazari, who had been restored to his position after the Lahore High Court overturned Speaker Elahi’s order of withdrawing his powers, told journalists that he would ensure "fair and transparent" elections were held today.

"I have given media persons access to the assembly so that they can see how the proceedings are held," he said.

The deputy speaker stated there might be efforts to further delay the voting but "remember I won't take pressure".

In today's session, he revealed, everyone would be allowed to vote including defecting MPAs. "According to Article 63-A, defectors will be allowed to vote. After the session, the party chief will see what needs to be done with them," Mazari added.

Meanwhile, the PTI-PML-Q candidate, Elahi, expressed his distrust in Mazari saying that today's sitting would prove if he was honest or had "other intentions". Earlier, he had also accused the deputy speaker of taking money from Hamza.

The magic number

To be elected as chief minister, a candidate would need at least 186 votes in the 371-member house. In the Punjab Assembly, the PTI has 183 lawmakers, PML-Q 10, PML-N 165, PPP seven, five are independent and one belongs to Rah-i-Haq.

The decisive factor in the election is expected to be the support of dissident PTI lawmakers that are part of the Jahangir Tarin and Aleem Khan groups, which have the support of around 24 lawmakers. Both groups have already announced they are backing opposition candidate Hamza Shehbaz.

Meanwhile, Dawn reported that the PTI coalition candidate Parvez Elahi had failed to muster the support of 186 MPAs required to win the chief minister election, and was now hoping that the joint opposition would also not be able to show the magic number.

According to a dissident PTI member, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, the PML-Q’s only hope is that the opposition fails to show 186 MPAs for Hamza Shehbaz’s election and both sides may then go for a ‘run-off’ election and show a higher number of MPAs on its side.

“All the 24 dissident [PTI] MPAs are standing with the opposition as they were hurt by their party leaders in its three years and eight months rule in the Centre and Punjab,” the MPA added.

Elahi's spokesman Fayyazul Hassan Chohan said that the candidate having 186 votes would become chief minister and if no one shows the magic number, any candidate who has the support of more members would become the Punjab chief minister.

He urged the dissident MPAs to return to their party as they, under the law, would not get any benefit from the PML-N government. Instead, Chohan said, they would be unseated and disqualified through a process by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

He claimed that the dissident MPAs had started contacting Elahi as they were being pressurised by their families due to former PM Imran Khan’s popularity in the public.

Chaos over CM election

The Punjab Assembly had to elect the new leader of the house after Usman Buzdar's resignation last month. However, the elections have been stalled since.

Since Elahi was contesting for the CM elections, he could not assume his role as the speaker of the assembly, after which the speaker's role was passed on to the deputy speaker.

The voting, which was first supposed to held on April 3, was adjourned for three days because of a ruckus between the opposition and government lawmakers inside the assembly. Later, Deputy Speaker Mazari issued another notification, delaying the session further to April 16.

However, in a late night development on April 5, Mazari superseded his earlier order and summoned the assembly to meet at 7:30pm on April 6 — a development that was denied by a spokesperson for the provincial assembly and the PML-Q.

Mazari's sudden change of heart to hold the session earlier than April 16 was termed the ‘handiwork’ of the PML-N leadership that allegedly wooed him through a ‘good offer’.

Amidst confusion on whether or not the session would take place on April 6, Elahi, using his powers as speaker, declared the deputy speaker's ‘order’ to summon the session ‘illegal’.

The PML-Q leader had also ordered withdrawal of powers delegated to Mazari while a no-confidence motion was also submitted against him by his own fellow lawmakers in the PTI-PML-Q coalition.

Meanwhile, the assembly premises was sealed with barbed wires and a police contingent deployed outside. Opposition lawmakers, who wanted to go inside the premises to conduct proceedings could not do so. As a result, the joint opposition held a mock session of its own at a private hotel in Lahore on April 6, where the PML-N claimed Hamza was "elected" as the chief minister, bagging 199 votes.

The matter was, subsequently, taken to the Lahore High Court by Hamza. He demanded "free and fair" elections be held immediately.

During the hearings that followed, LHC CJ Ameer Bhatti restored Mazari's powers and instructed him to hold the elections on the fixed date of April 16.

However, the decision was challenged by Elahi. Yesterday, a two members bench comprising Justice Shujaat Ali Khan and Justice Jawad Hassan rejected the PML-Q leader's plea and directed the deputy speaker to conduct the elections.

The bench also instructed Mazari to facilitate national/international observers, media persons, representatives of the Pakistan Institute of Legislative Development and Transparency, Free and Fair Election Network and other organisations during the election.

Additionally, it ordered the Punjab chief secretary and provincial police chief to ensure foolproof security for the election today.

Dehati
Apr 16, 2022 11:29am
Emperor Nawaz, King Shehbaz, Prince Hamza, Princess Maryam. Fate of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Mrs.Khalil
Apr 16, 2022 11:35am
What will be more unfortunate for Punjab and Pakistan, if hamza Shahbaz will be elected as chief minister. Like people , like rulers. We should look into our selves , where things went wrong. Situation is very disappointing and hopeless.
Reply Recommend 0
Abdullah
Apr 16, 2022 11:49am
@Dehati, alot better than the incompetent imran khan.
Reply Recommend 0
Mahmood
Apr 16, 2022 11:52am
Would anyone be surprised if the winner is yet another corrupt Sharif!?? This family is a curse on this nation. People get the leaders they deserve, it is written..
Reply Recommend 0
EX PTI
Apr 16, 2022 12:14pm
We respect and love Humza. He is honest, kind, looks to kill and most importantly he helps the poor.
Reply Recommend 0
Kaspar
Apr 16, 2022 12:15pm
@Dehati, You forget King Asif Zardari, Prince Bilawal, Princess Bakhtawar, Princess Asifa.
Reply Recommend 0
Hope786
Apr 16, 2022 12:17pm
Shahbaz Sharif did Punjab good, if his son has half the talent of his father, he will be good for Punjab compared to IK's stooges or Pervaiz. It's simple and true.
Reply Recommend 0
Janu German
Apr 16, 2022 12:37pm
ImportedGovtNotAcceptable
Reply Recommend 0
Bublu Shublu
Apr 16, 2022 12:41pm
Today thieves will select a biggest thief.
Reply Recommend 0
Abbas shah
Apr 16, 2022 12:45pm
Why can’t our politicians follow truthful ,honest &moral ways ,Is there some DNA manufacturing defects in subcontinental minds set??
Reply Recommend 0
Asif
Apr 16, 2022 12:46pm
Cannot believe that someone like hamza on bail through courts is contesting to be chief minister punjaab
Reply Recommend 0
Dominic
Apr 16, 2022 12:50pm
Once upon a time in Roman empire a horse was appointed as the the governor ( IF I can recall correctly ). Pakistan is the prominent country where donkeys are appointed to rule the nation.
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Apr 16, 2022 12:50pm
Like father like son! Both are main accusers of money laundering cases and, yet holding high positions in the present imported and puppet set-up. This is only possible in Pakistan!
Reply Recommend 0
Gen Pasha ret.
Apr 16, 2022 12:56pm
@Janu German, incompetent government / good looking mullah / not acceptable
Reply Recommend 0
F Khan
Apr 16, 2022 12:56pm
Salute to PTI democratic credentials in PA.After NA drama in no-trust PTI is doing it again in PA.
Reply Recommend 0
MirzaCanada
Apr 16, 2022 01:06pm
@Abdullah, You are absolutely right. IK is an incompetent dangerous man for Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Iftikhar Khan
Apr 16, 2022 01:14pm
True color of PTI goons MPAs on display
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Apr 16, 2022 01:17pm
Why are PTI members allowed to physically beat deputy speaker? Where is police? IG should be answerable
Reply Recommend 0
Hafeez Shaikh
Apr 16, 2022 01:29pm
@Abdullah, So you agree that Sharifs are kings!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Saif
Apr 16, 2022 01:31pm
Fascism at its peak. Stop them before it is late.
Reply Recommend 0
Kaspar
Apr 16, 2022 01:33pm
Who is kidding whom?
Reply Recommend 0
F Khan
Apr 16, 2022 01:37pm
PTI & PMLQ badly exposed.We know who has the majority.I personally think Pervaiz Elahi politics end today.
Reply Recommend 0
Sunny
Apr 16, 2022 01:38pm
PTI goons must face treason charges.
Reply Recommend 0
Abrar
Apr 16, 2022 01:39pm
For PTI everything is fair...
Reply Recommend 0
Guest
Apr 16, 2022 01:51pm
Who is supporting these aggressive people from PTI? It is certainly not the people
Reply Recommend 0
Aftab
Apr 16, 2022 02:00pm
The entire world watched Pakistan Circus in Punjab Assembly
Reply Recommend 0
Aragon
Apr 16, 2022 02:04pm
What a backward, uncivilized behavior
Reply Recommend 0
Khan
Apr 16, 2022 02:07pm
@Mrs.Khalil , and what abt buzdar the most incompetent CM in punjab history
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Apr 16, 2022 02:17pm
Anybody is better than a lota, for sure. And then, a lota without a base?
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Apr 16, 2022 02:18pm
Imran khan was right Pervaiz Ellahi is indeed biggest thief of Punjab
Reply Recommend 0
Javed Arshad
Apr 16, 2022 02:18pm
No character of parliamentarians we elect. Treasury or opposition, CM’s like Buzdar and now the ultimate character Hamza.
Reply Recommend 0
Zeeshan Ahmed
Apr 16, 2022 02:26pm
Old Pakistan is back.
Reply Recommend 0
Mishayl Malik
Apr 16, 2022 02:26pm
@Dehati, very sad
Reply Recommend 0
Mishayl Malik
Apr 16, 2022 02:26pm
@EX PTI, satire at its best
Reply Recommend 0
Zeeshan Ahmed
Apr 16, 2022 02:28pm
@Abdullah, if yiu are happy bring a slave, then remain a slave.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmed Malik
Apr 16, 2022 02:38pm
PTI and alias need to be ashamed of themselves. Floor crossing is allowed after which the member can be de seated.
Reply Recommend 0
Anonymouseee
Apr 16, 2022 02:38pm
The CM should also be elected by the people directly and not my lotas.
Reply Recommend 0
Anonymouseee
Apr 16, 2022 02:38pm
@Abdullah, stop being delusional.
Reply Recommend 0
Ehsan. S
Apr 16, 2022 02:41pm
the PA security staff should should be disciplined and the the PTI/PLM, Q thugs responsible.must be suspended and pervaiz Elahi must be held responsible for this thuggery
Reply Recommend 0
Twisted
Apr 16, 2022 02:48pm
@Abdullah, bring something better to the table.
Reply Recommend 0
anonymous
Apr 16, 2022 02:53pm
We don't know how to rule but we won't let others rule, that seems to be the motto of PTI.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Apr 16, 2022 02:59pm
As you sow, so shall you reap.
Reply Recommend 0
Bazinga
Apr 16, 2022 03:00pm
At least Hamza is so handsome! More than the has been IK
Reply Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Apr 16, 2022 03:18pm
Why do people in Pakistan think from their fists instead of from their brains.
Reply Recommend 0
Usman
Apr 16, 2022 03:29pm
Pti is another name of jahalat and hatred.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
Apr 16, 2022 03:31pm
All of a sudden, PML-N and it’s leader have become noble! Pretty laughable
Reply Recommend 0
Raheel
Apr 16, 2022 03:33pm
The fight back against imported government has begun.
Reply Recommend 0
Mehngai Khan
Apr 16, 2022 03:37pm
Shame on PTI, it tries every day to humiliate Pakistan in a new way before the world. Desperate to cling to power
Reply Recommend 0
Qasim
Apr 16, 2022 03:53pm
Imran khan has brought violence and anti constitution politics into Pakistan he shouldnt ever get a chance again
Reply Recommend 0
Zara
Apr 16, 2022 03:56pm
@Abdullah, you mean corrupt and competent Finally you admit
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Ali
Apr 16, 2022 04:06pm
@Dehati, and that’s what people want, not your incompetent petty thief Imran Khan.
Reply Recommend 0
Ehsan. S
Apr 16, 2022 04:07pm
the PTI and PMLQ are obstructing with violence the implementation of the court order on holding the election for the CM Punjab position , so the law must come down hard swiftly like a ton of bricks on these thugs
Reply Recommend 0
Asif
Apr 16, 2022 04:11pm
It is high time that the courts should move their offices to the Assemblies, take the chair from speaker and conduct the assemblies, the parliament are impotent since directives are issued by courts
Reply Recommend 0
Nasir
Apr 16, 2022 04:13pm
Pakistani democracy has become stock of laughter around the world. The current system must be eradicated as it cannot deliver anything except looters and corruption.
Reply Recommend 0
Khan is On Run
Apr 16, 2022 04:13pm
Get rid of these street goons as soon as possible. This goondagardi was live through out the world.
Reply Recommend 0
Nouman
Apr 16, 2022 04:14pm
Funny how PPP and PMLN suddenly care so much about violence. No tweet about their thugs attacking military soldier?
Reply Recommend 0
Nouman
Apr 16, 2022 04:15pm
@EX PTI, lies of you PMLN supporters got no shame legft
Reply Recommend 0
Oneliner
Apr 16, 2022 04:27pm
What a farce leader of a party with FIVE MEMBERS want to rule Punjab
Reply Recommend 0
EvenFasterTrack
Apr 16, 2022 04:28pm
@Dominic, an emperor wanted to elect his horse to senate but was assasinated and it didnt happen...
Reply Recommend 0
Eik ball mein 3 wicktein
Apr 16, 2022 04:29pm
This is what happens in a banana republic country.
Reply Recommend 0
Dave
Apr 16, 2022 04:30pm
And they want Kashmir , Bhai Jann
Reply Recommend 0
Dave
Apr 16, 2022 04:30pm
Fight and fight,
Reply Recommend 0
Dave
Apr 16, 2022 04:31pm
@Dehati, and play boy Imran Khan
Reply Recommend 0
Nawaz
Apr 16, 2022 04:34pm
Look who is talking about violence? PMLN. Who go to NAB with stones and thugs.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Apr 16, 2022 04:40pm
@Dave , "and play boy Imran Khan" Insecure cross-border trolls getting jealous. "If I was reborn and given a chance, who would you want to be? I would want to be Imran Khan" - Sanjay Manjrekar
Reply Recommend 0
AKB
Apr 16, 2022 04:40pm
Great people of Karachi are with their true leader IK who also has people on his side all over the country. He is the only hope for future of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Batman
Apr 16, 2022 04:47pm
@Dehati, and the druggy is in charge of the hooligans
Reply Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Apr 16, 2022 04:49pm
Royal Rumble (Purana Pakistan edition).
Reply Recommend 0
A. Ali
Apr 16, 2022 04:49pm
PMLN and tarrar the real problem. Imported govt not acceptable.
Reply Recommend 0
Adeel
Apr 16, 2022 05:05pm
maybe Dawn should write that PTI and PMLQ MPAs attacked the speaker. why r ayou protecting these law breakers
Reply Recommend 0
Sabeeh ahmad
Apr 16, 2022 05:05pm
Let High court rule to declare Hamza as Chief minister, why they are wasting time. Its already been decided.
Reply Recommend 0
M Emad
Apr 16, 2022 05:11pm
Parvez Elahi.
Reply Recommend 0

