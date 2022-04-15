DAWN.COM Logo

10 per cent increase in pension notified

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished April 15, 2022 - Updated April 15, 2022 09:24am

ISLAMABAD: The government on Thursday notified 10 per cent increase for all pensioners from April 1 as announced by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in his inaugural speech in the National Assembly. This will have an additional fiscal impact of Rs13 billion.

In a notification, the Ministry of Finance said the prime minister had approved the 10pc increase in the net pension with effect from April 1 until further orders for all civil employees of the federal government, including those paid from defence estimates, as well as retired armed forces personnel and civil armed forces personnel.

The notification explai­ned that for the purpose of admissibility of increase in pension sanctioned in notification the term “net pension” means “pension being drawn” minus “medical allowance”.

The increase will also be admissible on family pension granted under the Pension-cum-Gratuity Scheme, 1954, Liberalised Pension Rules, 1977, on pension sanctioned under the Central Civil Services (Extraordinary Pension) Rules as well as on the Compassionate Allowa­nce under CSR-353.

Published in Dawn, April 15th, 2022

Rana ravioli
Apr 15, 2022 09:29am
Well done Shahbaz Sharif
Recommend 0
Asif Ali Zardari
Apr 15, 2022 09:33am
"from April 1" Taking credit for PTIs policy?
Recommend 0

