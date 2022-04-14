DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 14, 2022

PTI, PML-Q to move LHC against PA deputy speaker’s powers

Zulqernain TahirPublished April 14, 2022 - Updated April 14, 2022 10:22am

LAHORE: To bring forth the Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari’s alleged links with the PML-N, the coalition partners — the PTI and the PML-Q — will be approaching the Lahore High Court again on Thursday (today).

The LHC on Wednesday directed deputy speaker Mazari to conduct the election for the slot of Punjab chief minister on April 16.

“We are going to challenge the court’s order about restoring the powers of the deputy speaker. Since the deputy speaker and his uncle, who is an elected MNA on the PTI ticket, are ‘covertly’ supporting the PML-N in the election of the chief minister, this is a perfect case of conflict of interest,” a senior PML-Q leader told Dawn on Wednesday.

Desiring anonymity, he said though the deputy speaker had been elected on a PTI ticket, his intentions to go out of the way to facilitate the PML-N and its candidate for CM office (Hamza Shehbaz) could not be ignored. The coalition parties have already filed a no-confidence motion against the deputy speaker, he added.

Coalition partners allege Mazari covertly backs PML-N hopeful for CM office

Some 25 PTI lawmakers belonging to the Tareen, Aleem and Asad Khokhar groups have openly declared their support for the PML-N and are currently staying with the PML-N and PPP MPAs in a hotel near the airport.

Former information minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan, now a spokesman for Parvez Elahi, alleges that the PML-N leaders have detained the PTI MPAs in a hotel and are being shifted to different places after every few days “like horses and cattle”.

He says the MPAs who got elected on the PTI’s bat symbol will be required to vote for their candidate, urging the superior courts to take a suo motu action against the supposed trampling of Article 63-A.

Meanwhile, Mr Elahi in a meeting with the PTI and PML-Q lawmakers on Wednesday claimed he would win the election for the CM slot on April 16.

Expressing full confidence in him, his party MPAs vowed to make Mr Elahi successful.

Meanwhile, PML-N deputy secretary general Atta Ullah Tarar told a presser that after the court’s verdict the threat of suspension of any MPA in ‘damaging the assembly furniture matter’ was no more an issue.

“No MPA will be stopped from casting his/her vote in the chief minister’s election,” Tarar says, welcoming the LHC decision in this regard.

He says the Pildat and Fafen representatives should be allowed in the Punjab Assembly to monitor the CM’s election.

Tarar claims Mr Chohan wanted to join the PML-N, but the party refused to take him.

Published in Dawn, April 14th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated 14 Apr, 2022

Economic crisis

New govt is inheriting an economy encumbered with rising price inflation, widening fiscal, diminishing foreign currency reserves.
14 Apr, 2022

‘Proactive policing’

STUNG by public uproar over rising street crimes, Karachi police appears to be resorting to a ‘quick fix’ —...
14 Apr, 2022

Visas for pilgrims

THE arrival of over 2,000 Sikh pilgrims from India via the Wagah border to participate in the Baisakhi festival...
Updated 13 Apr, 2022

PTI’s poor choice

Resigning from NA en masse, party has left the field open for its political opponents to do as they please.
13 Apr, 2022

Another TTP attack

IN yet another deadly attack, militants targeted a police van in Kulachi, Dera Ismail Khan, on Monday. Five ...
13 Apr, 2022

Communalism shifts gear

COMMUNAL violence against Muslims has flared up again in India. There’s a method in the madness as usual. ...