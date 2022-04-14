Former PCB BoG members ask PM Shehbaz to restore departmental cricket structure

LAHORE: Several cricket organisers including former members of the Board of Governors of the Pakistan Cricket Board have demanded of the newly-elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to immediately restore the previous constitution of the PCB and restore departmental, regional, district and club cricket which has been dysfunctional as a result of the implementation of the 2019 constitution.

The calls for reversion are being led by former BoG member Nauman Butt, who had to leave his post during the tenure of previous PCB chairman Ehsan Mani.

Nauman had been against PCB’s move to dissolve the departmental cricket system and introduce a regional system during a meeting of the BoG in Quetta.

A joint-press statement by Nauman alongside other former BoG members Suleman Talpur and Shakil Sheikh, and former Bahawalpur Cricket Association president Tariq Sarwar on Wednesday said that the last three years were the darkest period in Pakistan’s cricketing history as the PCB acted on former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s desire to abolish the departmental system.

Noting that it had led to several cricketers losing their jobs, they said that it was imperative that Shehbaz — as the patron-in-chief of the PCB — takes immediate steps to put Pakistan’s domestic cricket structure back on track as the entire system had been running on ad-hoc basis since the implementation of the new PCB constitution in August 2019.

