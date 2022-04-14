DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 14, 2022

Former PCB BoG members ask PM Shehbaz to restore departmental cricket structure

The Newspaper's Sports ReporterPublished April 14, 2022 - Updated April 14, 2022 10:37am

LAHORE: Several cricket organisers including former members of the Board of Governors of the Pakistan Cricket Board have demanded of the newly-elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to immediately restore the previous constitution of the PCB and restore departmental, regional, district and club cricket which has been dysfunctional as a result of the implementation of the 2019 constitution.

The calls for reversion are being led by former BoG member Nauman Butt, who had to leave his post during the tenure of previous PCB chairman Ehsan Mani.

Nauman had been against PCB’s move to dissolve the departmental cricket system and introduce a regional system during a meeting of the BoG in Quetta.

A joint-press statement by Nauman alongside other former BoG members Suleman Talpur and Shakil Sheikh, and former Bahawalpur Cricket Association president Tariq Sarwar on Wednesday said that the last three years were the darkest period in Pakistan’s cricketing history as the PCB acted on former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s desire to abolish the departmental system.

Noting that it had led to several cricketers losing their jobs, they said that it was imperative that Shehbaz — as the patron-in-chief of the PCB — takes immediate steps to put Pakistan’s domestic cricket structure back on track as the entire system had been running on ad-hoc basis since the implementation of the new PCB constitution in August 2019.

Published in Dawn, April 14th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated 14 Apr, 2022

Economic crisis

New govt is inheriting an economy encumbered with rising price inflation, widening fiscal, diminishing foreign currency reserves.
14 Apr, 2022

‘Proactive policing’

STUNG by public uproar over rising street crimes, Karachi police appears to be resorting to a ‘quick fix’ —...
14 Apr, 2022

Visas for pilgrims

THE arrival of over 2,000 Sikh pilgrims from India via the Wagah border to participate in the Baisakhi festival...
Updated 13 Apr, 2022

PTI’s poor choice

Resigning from NA en masse, party has left the field open for its political opponents to do as they please.
13 Apr, 2022

Another TTP attack

IN yet another deadly attack, militants targeted a police van in Kulachi, Dera Ismail Khan, on Monday. Five ...
13 Apr, 2022

Communalism shifts gear

COMMUNAL violence against Muslims has flared up again in India. There’s a method in the madness as usual. ...